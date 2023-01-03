 Skip to content

Newcastle United: Ivan Fresneda could make Premier League move from Real Valladolid

Newcastle United are considering a move for Ivan Fresneda; Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the 18-year-old right-back, who was formerly of Real Madrid's youth academy

Tuesday 3 January 2023 15:10, UK

Ivan Fresneda (Getty Images)
Image: Newcastle United are interested in signing teenage Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda

Newcastle United are interested in signing right-back Ivan Fresneda from LaLiga side Real Valladolid.

Magpies officials have watched the 18-year-old several times, including against his former team Real Madrid on Friday.

Spaniard Fresneda is not the only right-back Newcastle are looking at but fits the profile of player they want to sign.

Fresnada - who has made seven appearances for Valladolid and is under contract until 2025 - is also being monitored by European giants Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle visit Premier League leaders Arsenal live on Sky Sports on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off with build-up from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League).

Sky Sports Football's Lewis Jones...

"Arsenal are the only Premier League side with a 100 per cent record at home this season, winning seven out of seven and stretch it back further, it's 10 home wins on the spin in the league, scoring 32 goals.

"This is obviously a huge opportunity too for Newcastle - but Eddie Howe won't be interested in making this a free-flowing affair as that will suit the Gunners. Howe has built an incredibly defiant defensive structure and that must be key to their chances here.

"This season, Howe's men have conceded the fewest goals (11), kept the most clean sheets and have shipped the joint fewest open play goals (7). Remarkable numbers, really.

"This leads me to a low scoring encounter so in order to boost that Arsenal price, I'm happy to add under 3.5 goals in the match, so we can get an Arsenal-based win bet at 13/8."

