Man City transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Man City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Who have Man City been linked with?

Manchester City are ready to trigger the 75m euros release clause in Erling Haaland's contract in a bid to bring him to the Etihad Stadium this summer (Sky Sports, April 19).

Manchester City's pursuit of Haaland has taken a significant step forward, with the club agreeing terms with the player's representatives worth more than £500,000 per week (Daily Mail, April 19); Manchester City have held more talks over a move for Haaland, with the club willing to pay the striker the same basic wage as Kevin De Bruyne, along with lucrative add-ons (Daily Star, April 17); Real Madrid have launched a new charm offensive to snatch Haaland out of the clutches of Manchester City (Daily Mirror, April 10).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erling Haaland has been whirling through the stadiums of the Bundesliga and smashing in goals for more than two years. His presence on the pitch and the goal threat he provides make him a real difference-maker for Borussia Dortmund!

Pau Torres has received interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea as the Premier League sides prepare to activate his £50m release clause in the summer (The Sun, April 27).

Manchester City are keen on Le Havre midfielder Ilyes Benlebsir (Daily Mail, April 6); Wolves are the latest club to show an interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes, who has been scouted by Manchester City and Newcastle and saw a move to Everton fall through last summer (Daily Mail, April 5); Manchester City are set to win the race to sign teenage defender Henry Oware from Ghanaian top-flight side West Africa Football Academy (Daily Mail, April 2).

The latest players linked with a Man City exit

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was surprised to hear from reporters that Fernandinho will be leaving the club at the end of the season

Manchester City captain Fernandinho shocked his manager Pep Guardiola by revealing he is not planning to sign a new deal to keep him at the club beyond this season (Sky Sports, April 12); former club Athletico Paranaense are hoping to tempt Fernandinho back to Brazil should his time at Manchester City come to an end this summer (Daily Mail, April 19).

Chelsea are one of five clubs interested in signing Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, French media claim (The Sun, April 26).

Arsenal's search for a striker has led them to Gabriel Jesus and a £35m bid is set to be tabled for Manchester City's Brazilian frontman in the summer transfer window (Daily Express, April 27); Arsenal are weighing up a shock summer swoop to sign Jesus with the Manchester City striker open to a switch to the Emirates (The Sun, April 23); Barcelona are considering a €30m swoop for Jesus during the summer transfer window (Manchester Evening News, April 18).

Image: Could Riyad Mahrez leave the Etihad this summer?

Man City contract news

Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland is set to land Phil Foden an even bigger pay rise (Daily Star, April 3).

Confirmed Man City signings

Will appear here.

Confirmed Man City departures

Will appear here.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.