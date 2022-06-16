Marc Cucurella: Manchester City interested in Brighton left-back

Manchester City are interested in signing Brighton's Spain left wing-back Marc Cucurella.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful first season in the Premier League after joining from Getafe in a deal worth around £15 million last summer.

Champions City are looking to strengthen in other areas after the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Brighton do not want to let the Spaniard depart and it would take a huge offer for them to sell Cucurella, who has four years remaining on his contract at the Amex.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.