Man City: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Manchester City kick off their Premier League title defence with a visit to West Ham on Sunday August 7, with the game live on Sky Sports.

The first Manchester derby of the season is at the Etihad on October 1, before City travel to title rivals Liverpool on October 15.

The champions' final game before the season takes a break for the winter World Cup is at home to Brentford on November 12 and when the campaign resumes, they face Leeds at Elland Road on Boxing Day.

City have a tough start to 2023 with tricky-looking back-to-back clashes at Chelsea and Manchester United on January 2 and 14 respectively.

As the campaign draws to a close, Pep Guardiola's side have their return meeting with Liverpool, at the Etihad, on April 1 and then host Chelsea on May 20, before concluding at Brentford on May 28.

All fixtures subject to change

August

7: West Ham (a)

13: Bournemouth (h)

20: Newcastle United (a)

27: Crystal Palace (h)

31:Nottingham Forest (h)

September

3: Aston Villa (a)

10: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

17: Wolves (a)

October

1: Manchester United (h)

8: Southampton (h)

15: Liverpool (a)

18: Arsenal (a)

22: Brighton (h)

29: Leicester City (a)

November

5: Fulham (h)

12: Brentford (h)

December

26: Leeds United (a)

31: Everton (h)

January

2: Chelsea (a)

14: Manchester United (a)

21: Wolves (h)

February

4: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

11: Aston Villa (h)

18: Nottingham Forest (a)

25: Bournemouth (a)

March

4: Newcastle United (h)

11: Crystal Palace (a)

18: West Ham United (h)

April

1: Liverpool (h)

8: Southampton (a)

15: Leicester City (h)

22: Brighton (a)

26: Arsenal (h)

29: Fulham (a)

May

6:Leeds United (h)

13: Everton (a)

20: Chelsea (h)

28: Brentford (a)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at some of the sensational goals scored by Man City in the 2021/22 Premier League season including strikes by Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri and Raheem Sterling.

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.