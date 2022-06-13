Erling Haaland: Man City confirm signing of Borussia Dortmund striker in £51m deal

Manchester City have announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51m.

City have paid the 21-year-old's release clause and expect to pay £85.5m in total when agent fees, signing bonus and other costs are taken into account.

The Norway international has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

"This is a proud day for me and my family," Haaland told mancity.com after completing his move.

"I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can't help but admire their style of play, it's exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

"There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

"I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can't wait to get started in pre-season."

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City.

"He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.

"Erling has everything we want in a striker and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system.

"His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep.

"This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team."

Analysis: City tick every box for Haaland

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"It is a fantastic signing by Man City, he is the best young striker in Europe at the moment and every big club in Europe wanted to sign him.

"He has chosen to join City, he had his pick of which clubs to join, he could have joined Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, or Barcelona - but he decided to join City.

"And the reason he did that is because everything is perfect for him there as far as he is concerned - he is going to be at one of the biggest clubs in the world, challenging for trophies, he is going to be working with Pep Guardiola and he is going to be playing in the Premier League.

"And the financial package City are offering him makes it even more attractive. So as far as he is concerned, City tick every box. And as far as City are concerned, if there is any kind of weakness in this City squad, a lot of experts say they just need an out-and-out No 9 - they missed out on Harry Kane last summer, now they have gone out and got Haaland.

"So this is an incredible statement of intent by City, who are not resting on their laurels. Even when they are being so successful, they are still going out and buying the best players out there. Last summer it was Jack Grealish, this time round it is Haaland.

"In a normal transfer market, a player of Haaland's ability and age, is probably worth about £150m and Man City are getting him for his £51m release clause.

"But they are also paying the agents' fees, the bonuses, the signing-on fees, which means in total he is costing them £85m - still you would have to say, for a 21-year-old striker who is as good as he is, this is a very good price.

"Compared to what he would go for in a normal transfer market, if he did not have that release clause then they are getting a very, very good deal.

"Perhaps a discussion to be had another time is the size of the rest of the deal, with £35m going to the agents and bonuses and signing-on fees, although it would be interesting to see the exact breakdown of where that £35m goes, is it all to his representatives, or is some performance-related?"

Erling Haaland is coming to the Premier League but how will this change Manchester City's approach? Pep Guardiola has relied on a rotating cast of characters to fill that centre-forward role at the club but the arrival of the Norwegian could change all that…

Being City's centre-forward should be the easiest role in football. This is the Premier League team with the most possession, the most touches inside the box and the most goals this season. Just stand up front and put the ball in the net.

And yet, it is not that simple. So much so, in fact, that it is the role that none of the senior players in City's current squad appear to want. Gabriel Jesus prefers it out wide where he can find space. Jack Grealish's least convincing performances have come in the middle.

Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling have fared rather better at times but still look happier out wide, as illustrated by the fact that Guardiola has even pressed Bernardo Silva into action there. He did so even when knowing that it did not suit the Portuguese.

"He likes to go inside but coming from outside, being already inside he struggles a little bit but we have to understand it. When the opponents are sat back so, so deep and everyone closes the gaps inside, for the players who play there it is not easy."