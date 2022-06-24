Kalvin Phillips: Man City agree transfer deal to sign England midfielder from Leeds United

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Leeds to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips for a fee in the region of £45m to £50m.

England international Phillips is moving closer to leaving his boyhood club, where he came through the academy and flourished under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The deal has yet to be officially completed as Phillips still needs to agree personal terms and pass a medical.

Sky Sports News understands, out of loyalty to Leeds, the only club he would have joined was Manchester City and he has turned down approaches from other clubs.

The 26-year-old will look to fill the void left by Fernandinho at City, who revealed he will be leaving the club this summer after nine years with the club.

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz and Jayant Ganju write:

"At Leeds, the England midfielder may just have the keys to the city. A boyhood fan of the Whites, with his entire family 100 per cent Leeds as well, there's little to no doubt that Phillips would be content staying at Elland Road for the rest of his career.

"But Manchester City, who have agreed a deal with Leeds to sign the 26-year-old, can promise trophies, Champions League football and a real step up in his career. The midfielder could easily follow Jack Grealish - who quit his home in Aston Villa last season - in becoming a top-flight winner within a year."

Gyabi to join Leeds from Man City for £5m

Manchester City midfielder Darko Gyabi will join Leeds United in a £5m deal.

The transfer is a separate piece of business from the Phillips transfer.

Gyabi is an all-action midfielder that has progressed through the academy at City and was a key part of their Elite Development Squad that play in Premier League 2 last season.