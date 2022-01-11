Arsenal transfers: Middlesbrough agree loan deal for Folarin Balogun until end of season

Arsenal have agreed a deal to send striker Folarin Balogun on loan to Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

Balogun will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of a straight loan to Championship side Middlesbrough, who will pay a portion of his wages.

The 20-year-old striker has not featured in the Premier League since August but remains a part of Arsenal's long-term plans and signed a new contract in April which ties him to the club until 2025.

Live EFL Cup

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder tried to sign Balogun - who was born in New York - back in 2020 when he was in charge of Sheffield United.

Balogun was also receiving interest from Europe, with French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne one of those who were monitoring his situation.

Balogun is not cup-tied, so would be eligible to play against Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round later in January.

Nketiah free to speak with foreign clubs

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Special panel get into a heated debate over the future of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, with the 22-year-old set to be out of contract in the summer.

Meanwhile, there remains no change in striker Eddie Nketiah's situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah, who scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's Carabao Cup thrashing of Sunderland last month, turned down the club's most recent contract offer and is now able to negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Arsenal and Sunderland.

January is Arsenal's last chance to cash in on the 22-year-old, although they would be due compensation even if he leaves on a free transfer.

A permanent sale in January has not been ruled out, although Nketiah's services could be required as out-of-favour former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already left on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Gabon.

Follow every Arsenal game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Arsenal latest? Bookmark our Arsenal news page, check out Arsenal's fixtures and Arsenal's latest results, watch Arsenal goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Arsenal games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Arsenal as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.