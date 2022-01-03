Gabriel Barbosa: West Ham hold talks over signing Flamengo striker nicknamed 'Gabigol'

West Ham have held talks over the signing of Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa with the Brazilian, who is nicknamed 'Gabigol', keen on a move to England.

Barbosa is one of a number of strikers West Ham are looking at in this January's transfer window, although the 25-year-old is interesting three other Premier League clubs.

'Gabigol' has scored 104 goals in 147 games for Brazilian side Flamengo but wants to play in the Premier League as he feels it would give him the best chance to cement his place as Brazil's starting striker at this year's World Cup in Qatar. He has won 17 international caps to date, scoring five times.

The former Inter Milan forward watches all of West Ham's games and is said to be impressed with the job David Moyes is doing.

The Hammers are pushing for Champions League qualification with Moyes' side fifth in the league, a point off the top four while they are also looking forward to a Europa League last-16 knockout tie in March.

From scanning and ball carrying to tackles and interceptions, how West Ham and England's Declan Rice has become a complete Premier League midfielder.

Image: West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice celebrates after the New Year's Day win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Manuel Lanzini's finish at Crystal Palace was special but Declan Rice's role in West Ham's second goal demands further examination. His clever scanning helps to explain why he has become one of the Premier League's most complete midfielders.

When the ball was played into the feet of Jarrod Bowen, Rice's first glance was behind him. There was a second look ahead to check what space he had to run into. As Bowen passed to him, there followed a third look forwards before he had even received the ball.

Once Rice had possession and was running directly towards the Palace goal, his head was not down. Even then - especially then - he was scanning. There were three more glances at Lanzini, building a picture as the attack developed before finally playing the pass.

