Houssem Aouar: Nottingham Forest close to signing Lyon midfielder, according to Sky in Italy

Nottingham Forest are close to signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Sky in Italy.

Aouar, who has made more than 200 appearances for Lyon, has less than 12 months left to run on his current contract with the Ligue 1 side.

The 24-year-old reportedly saw a move to Real Betis collapse recently and has previously been linked with a move to several Premier League sides, including Arsenal.

Forest have signed more than a dozen players already this summer, with former Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate the most recent acquisiton, arriving at the City Ground on a two-year contract.

Kouyate, Forest's 14th signing of the summer, was a free agent after leaving Palace at the end of the 2021/22 season when his contract at Selhurst Park expired.

Earlier on Saturday, Forest completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.

Dennis featured in Watford's opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in the squad for Friday night's win over Burnley as he finalised a switch to the City Ground.

