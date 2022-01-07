Stephen Welsh: Celtic reject approach from Udinese for defender after Serie A club enquire about an initial loan deal

Celtic have rejected an approach from Udinese for defender Stephen Welsh after the Serie A club enquired about a loan move.

Udinese enquired about taking the 21-year-old on loan, with an option to buy, Sky Sports News has been told, but Celtic are keen to keep the promising centre-back.

Welsh broke into the first team last season and signed a new four-year contract in April 2021.

Celtic's 3-2 win over Real Betis in the Europa League featured a goal from Welsh, who also appeared in the 3-1 victory at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is keen for Welsh to stay, but the club plan to offload a number of players in the January transfer window to reduce the size of their squad.

Motherwell have signed Liam Shaw on loan until the end of the season, while Celtic remain open to offers for goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas and left-back Boli Bolingoli.

New York Red Bulls are one of a number of MLS clubs targeting Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro.

The Ivory Coast international has moved down the pecking order under Postecoglou and the club are willing to listen to any loan or permanent offers for the player.

Meanwhile, Celtic are due to sign Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny for £125,000 - initially joining the B team.