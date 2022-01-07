Transfer News: Liam Shaw joins Motherwell as Celtic look to sell Ismaila Soro, Vasilis Barkas and Boli Bolingoli

Motherwell have signed Liam Shaw on loan until the end of the season from Celtic.

The midfielder is the second player to exit Parkhead in as many days following Ewan Henderson's move to Hibernian on loan until the end of the season on Thursday.

Shaw - who was also wanted by St Johnstone - has started just one game under Ange Postecoglou since his summer move to Glasgow from Sheffield Wednesday.

He could make his Motherwell debut against Ross County on January 18 with the Hoops keen on getting the 20-year-old more game time.

Celtic are looking to offload a number of players in the January transfer window to reduce the size of the squad with 33 players now in the first-team, with an additional nine out on loan.

It follows the New Year's Eve signings of all three J League targets - Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate.

A number of clubs in Europe, including in Turkey, remain interested in goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, but Celtic have received no offers for the Greece international at this stage - with the club also open to offers for left-back Boli Bolingoli.

New York Red Bulls are one of a number of MLS clubs targeting Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro.

The Ivory Coast international has moved down the pecking order under Postecoglou and the club are willing to listen to any loan or permanent offers for the player.

Meanwhile, Celtic are due to sign Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny for £125,000 - initially joining the B team.

Celtic have opened talks with Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur in their bid to sign Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals.

The Scottish Premiership side intend to trigger the option-to-buy clauses for both players, who have impressed boss Ange Postecoglou.

A fee of £6.5m was negotiated in principle with Benfica to sign Jota, who is currently back in Lisbon to have his injury assessed.

An initial fee of £6m is in the agreement of Carter-Vickers' loan, with one source telling Sky Sports News talks between Celtic and Spurs are based around the structure of any potential permanent deal. It's understood there is no wriggle-room on the overall price for the United States defender.

