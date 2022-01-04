Celtic hope to seal permanent Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers deals

Celtic have opened talks with Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur in their bid to sign Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals.

The Scottish Premiership side intend to trigger the option-to-buy clauses for both players, who have impressed boss Ange Postecoglou.

A fee of £6.5m was negotiated in principle with Benfica to sign Jota, who is currently back in Lisbon to have his injury assessed.

An initial fee of £6m is in the agreement of Carter-Vickers' loan, with one source telling Sky Sports News talks between Celtic and Spurs are based around the structure of any potential permanent deal. It's understood there is no wriggle-room on the overall price for the United States defender.

'Jota & Carter-Vickers have improved Celtic'

Speaking to Sky Sports News, ex-Celtic defender Mark Wilson said:

"Jota has been a player who has lit up Scottish football since he's arrived.

"He's been sensational and because that option was put in place to sign him permanently, it just makes sense to go ahead and do it.

"It's not as if he's going to have such a poor second half of the season that Celtic wouldn't want to do it.

"I've also been really impressed by Carter-Vickers. He has improved the team in an area they needed cover.

"He was the exact type of player that was needed and his performances speak for themselves."

Postecoglou won't take winter break

Celtic have already signed Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate from Japan's J-League in this window and Postecoglou is keen to ensure any further business is done quickly while his medical team work on getting players back.

"No breaks," the 56-year-old said. "We keep cracking on. There is plenty to do.

"We've been working on it for a while, knowing that we needed to strengthen the squad during January. This gives us a chance - with no games - to push along with that.

"Hopefully we get some good news in the new year and bring some reinforcements in.

"It's kind of been game-recovery for quite a while now. Just to be able to work with the players and work on our game and keep pushing and helping our game, it's going to be a crucial time for us and for the players."

"I've really enjoyed the first six months, as challenging as it has been. I've enjoyed every minute of it and I know there are massive challenges ahead so I'm looking forward to that.

"I've got plenty of energy. We'll have plenty of time to switch off mate when I'm old and grey."

