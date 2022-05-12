Celtic transfer news: James Forrest signs new three-year deal after helping club to Premiership title

Celtic have announced that James Forrest has signed a new three-year deal, just one day after the club reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic sealed top spot with a 1-1 draw at Dundee United on Wednesday. It is their 10th Scottish title in 11 seasons, and Forrest has been involved in all of them.

The 30-year-old has now won 20 trophies during his time at Celtic - the only club he has ever represented. As well as the 10 league titles, Forrest has also helped the Hoops to five Scottish Cups and five League Cups.

Forrest is now Celtic's fourth most decorated player of all time, with this season's league title moving him above Jimmy Johnstone, a Lisbon Lion who is seen as one of the club's greatest ever players.

Only Bobby Lennox (25), Billy McNeill (23) and Scott Brown (22) have won more trophies with Celtic than Forrest.

After the winger signed his new deal, manager Ange Postecoglou said: "James is my kind of player and has that attacking intent that can open up defences to make goals, not only for himself but for others as well.

"He's been a great servant to the football club thanks to his brilliant quality and attributes, and those have made him a proven contributor to the club's success - you only have to look at his medal collection to see that.

"I know we will get more of this from him next season and beyond, and I'm delighted that this deal has been finalised."

Forrest has made just eight starts in the Premiership this season, in part due to a knee injury suffered earlier in the campaign.

The Scotland international made his Celtic debut in May 2010 - a 4-0 win over Motherwell in which he came off the bench and scored - and has gone on to make over 400 appearances for the club.