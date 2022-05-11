Celtic win Scottish Premiership title after Dundee United draw

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title after drawing 1-1 with Dundee United at Tannadice Park.

The result moves Ange Postecoglou's side four points clear of second-place Rangers with just one league match of the season remaining.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored for the Parkhead side in the second half to claim the top-flight title in the Australian manager's first season in charge at Celtic.

Celtic's stunning title win has also guaranteed the fans will get to enjoy Champions League group stage football next season which is worth around £40m to the club.

Postecoglou - who won the PFA and Writers' Manager of the Year award - will get his hands on the trophy on Saturday, May 14 after Celtic's clash with Motherwell - live on Sky Sports.

How Celtic clinched the Scottish Premiership title at Tannadice

A large travelling Hoops support descended on Tayside knowing anything other than defeat would see their team crowned champions for a 10th time in 11 seasons after Rangers interrupted their run of dominance last term.

Celtic looked set to get over the line in victorious fashion when Giorgos Giakoumakis opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the campaign after the break but Dylan Levitt hit back for the hosts.

In the end, it was a result that suited both teams as Ange Postecoglou was able to savour confirmation of title glory in his first season in charge of the Parkhead side, while United sealed their place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Celtic had the first opportunity of the night after three minutes but Anthony Ralston fired an angled shot over the bar from 10 yards out after being set up by Matt O'Riley following a quickly-taken corner by Forrest.

The Hoops threatened again five minutes later as Forrest saw a powerful shot from inside the box deflected over by Liam Smith.

Reo Hatate shot over from the edge of the box in the 19th minute and the Japanese midfielder went close again on the half hour when he pinged a powerful angled strike just over from 15 yards out after playing a one-two with Giakoumakis.

United's first attempt of the match came four minutes before the break when Archie Meekison shot over from the edge of the box.

Celtic made the breakthrough in the 52nd minute when Giakoumakis powered home a close-range header after being picked out by an excellent Ralston cross from the right.

United thought they had equalised five minutes later when Nicky Clark followed up to force the ball home after teenager Rory MacLeod had hit the inside of the post from 20 yards out but the linesman's flag cut short the hosts' celebrations.

The hosts went close again in the 62nd minute when substitute Tony Watt headed against the post and Ilmari Niskanen bundled the rebound wide of the target.

Celtic almost doubled their lead five minutes later but United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist got down to make a sensational save to stop Jota's powerful strike from inside the box nestling in the bottom corner. Giakoumakis then shot just wide from 10 yards out as the visitors looked to kill the game.

But United went straight up the park and levelled in the 72nd minute when Levitt fired a stunning strike past Joe Hart from the edge of the box.

Postecoglou: We achieved the ultimate

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has claimed the Scottish Premiership title in his debut season and it was a special moment for him.

"Pretty special. First time this year I'm lost for words. Really proud of the players, staff and everyone involved. Nobody gave us much of a chance. To do what they've done and achieve the ultimate is an unbelievable effort," he said.

"It's massive. The fans had a tough year last year, not just the fact we didn't win anything but they couldn't come support their team. I'm just proud of this group of players, they've been unbelievable this year.

"I think our football has been outstanding but the character this team has shown in 31 games and to rise to every challenge. I couldn't be more proud of them.

"It was a bit nervy, it's only natural. These guys have had their heads down and been do focused on being successful, but they got the job done."

McGregor: We deserve this title

It is a special title for Callum McGregor, who replaced Scott Brown as captain at the start of the season:

"Absolutely delighted. The players deserve it so much. The fans were unbelievable again tonight. They have been all season.

"We were a little bit off it, but all the hard work was done and it was a case of getting over the line tonight.

"I'm so proud of the lads, everyone at the club.

"It's a new group and we've been absolutely relentless since day one."