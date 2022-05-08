Ange Postecoglou: Celtic manager named Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been named William Hill Manager of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers' Association.

The Greek-Australian manager has taken Celtic to the brink of the Scottish Premiership title, which could be won on Sunday if Rangers fail to beat Dundee United at home, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Celtic boss was nominated alongside fellow Scottish Premiership managers in Ross County's Malky Mackay and Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, while Arbroath's Dick Campbell was also on the shortlist with Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

A statement from the SFWA read: "The Greek-Australian has done a terrific job rebuilding Celtic to take them to the brink of the title, having already won the League Cup back in December.

"It has been a remarkable 30-game unbeaten that has taken Postecoglou to the brink of glory."

Postecoglou, who is in his first season at Parkhead, paid tribute to the impact of his new signings for driving Celtic towards the title.

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates after giving Celtic a 2-1 lead against Hearts

Attacking stars Kyogo Furhuhashi - the Bhoys' top scorer with 15 goals this term - and Liel Abada have been crucial to Celtic's success this season, with fellow forward Jota also making positive strides alongside defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

"I was always going to be judged on the players I brought in because that's where you put your words into practice," Postecoglou said. "We brought in Kyogo and Liel Abada and they hit the ground running.

"Am I surprised at how successful our strike rate has been? No. I don't say that dismissively. It's not an exact science and it's not all about money.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says consistency is key as they close in on the Scottish Premiership title and Champions League football for next season.

"There are plenty of clubs around the world who spend a hell of a lot and don't get it right. The reason I was confident was because it has been part of my whole career. I had a clear idea of the kind of football we wanted to play and I'm pretty good at identifying the players who will fit into my system.

"That means I can eliminate a lot of players. I've always backed myself and more often than not - not always - I will get it right. I was confident, for example, that Kyogo would make a hell of an impact. I knew he'd fit into my style and the type of player he is. So there was a good chance of success and that would then buy me the faith and trust of people to continue."

Celtic also dominated at the PFA Scotland Awards recently as Postecoglou, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, Abada and Jacynta Galabadaarachchi took home prizes.

Postecoglou won Manager of the Year with Celtic while Hoops captain McGregor received Men's Player of the Year. Team-mate Abada, 20, won Men's Young Player of the Year.

Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla claimed the inaugural Women's Player of the Year prize at the ceremony in Glasgow while Celtic's Galabadaarachchi became the first Women's Young Player of the Year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou says he is proud of his achievements after winning the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award.

Celtic midfielder Rogic's stunning solo goal against Dundee United was voted as the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season.

Elsewhere, Arbroath striker Michael McKenna won the Championship Player of the Year award after adding 15 goals and eight assists this season while Airdrieonians Dylan Easton claimed League One's top prize and Kelty Hearts star Joe Cardle earned the League Two award.