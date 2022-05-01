Celtic dominate at PFA Scotland Awards as Ange Postecoglou, Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic claim prizes

Celtic dominated at the PFA Scotland Awards as Ange Postecoglou, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, Liel Abada and Jacynta Galabadaarachchi took home prizes.

Postecoglou won Manager of the Year with Celtic on course to regain the Scottish Premiership title from Old Firm rivals Rangers in his first season in Scotland, with the Hoops holding a six-point lead with three games to go.

The former Australia coach, who has already won the Scottish League Cup this season, received his award from Scotland boss Steve Clarke fresh from Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rangers at Celtic Park.

He told Sky Sports News: "It is very humbling and I'm very proud. It has been a big challenge for us and people have recognised that.

"The jury was out on me, there was no great recognition of what I had done. When you come from the other side of the world that's almost understandable.

"It was up to me to show people what I could do. Most people thought this would be a transitional year but we've managed to be really competitive and hopefully in the next couple of weeks we can tick off the big one."

Hoops captain McGregor received Men's Player of the Year, while team-mate Liel Abada, 20, won Men's Young Player of the Year.

"It is a really proud moment to be voted for by your fellow peers and players," said McGregor.

"You never win these awards without good players and people beside you. The team have been fantastic this season and hopefully we can cap that off in the next couple of weeks."

Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla claimed the inaugural Women's Player of the Year prize at the ceremony in Glasgow while Celtic's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi became the first Women's Young Player of the Year.

"I can't believe it," Chinchilla said. "It means a lot to me and it's huge for my career.

"I was a little nervous but when they said my name I just felt something special and I know it is special for my family too."

Celtic midfielder Rogic's stunning solo goal against Dundee United was voted as the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season.

Elsewhere, Arbroath striker Michael McKenna won the Championship Player of the Year award after adding 15 goals and eight assists this season while Airdrieonians Dylan Easton claimed League One's top prize and Kelty Hearts star Joe Cardle earned the League Two award.