Scottish Premiership LIVE! Celtic set to clinch title at Dundee Utd as Rangers host Ross County

First Half: Dundee Utd 0-0 Celtic - live on Sky Sports
Celtic will win the league if they avoid defeat
Abada, Forrest, Giakoumakis three of four Bhoys changes
Postecoglou wants 'special night' for Celtic fans
Watch free clips during game and highlights after FT
Scottish Premiership (all 7.45pm KO):
Rangers 0-0 Ross County - Seven changes for the Gers
Motherwell 1-0 Hearts
St Mirren 0-0 Livingston
St Johnstone 0-0 Aberdeen - Dundee down if Saints avoid defeat