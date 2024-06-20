Rangers transfer news: Connor Barron moves to Ibrox after Scotland U21 midfielder's Aberdeen contract expires

Rangers have signed Scotland U21 international Connor Barron on a four-year deal.

The midfielder moves to Ibrox following the expiration of his contract at Aberdeen, where he made over 50 appearances since making his debut in 2022.

The young midfielder has also represented Scotland at U16, U19 and, most recently, U21 level, where he has started each of the side's last five U21 European Championship qualifying matches.

After joining Rangers, Barron said: "I am absolutely delighted. As soon as I started talking to the club I knew that this was the place for me to come.

"Everything seemed right and I think it is the best place for me to be at this moment of my career.

Image: Barron moves to Ibrox on a four-year deal

"It is a club where the demand is high to win football matches and trophies and that is something that I really want to be a part of.

"It was a massive decision for me, but it was made easy by speaking to the staff and the manager and now I can't wait to get started."

