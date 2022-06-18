Lewis Ferguson: Millwall make £1.5m bid for Aberdeen midfielder

Millwall have made a £1.5m bid for Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Sky Sports News understands the offer is well below the Dons' valuation of the Scotland international.

Ferguson, 22, is attracting interest from clubs in Serie A, as well as England's Premier League and Championship.

In January, Sky in Italy reported Cagliari had an approach knocked back by Aberdeen for the player.

The Italian club wanted to take Ferguson on loan until the summer, with an obligation to buy for £3.5m if they avoided relegation from Serie A.

Aberdeen start their Scottish Premiership campaign against reigning champions Celtic on July 31, live on Sky Sports.

Jim Goodwin's side, who finished 10th last season, follow their trip to Celtic Park with a visit from St Mirren to Pittodrie on Saturday August 6.

The Dons then host St Mirren on August 13, before a trip to St Johnstone on August 20.

Aberdeen's last game before the winter break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a home game against Dundee United on November 12.

Rangers travel to Pittodrie in the final game before the split on April 22. Aberdeen's first fixture against Rangers is also a home game on September 10, before they travel to Ibrox on October 29.

After their opening day fixture at Celtic Park, the Dons next face the champions at Pittodrie on December 17 following the resumption of the Scottish Premiership, before returning to Celtic Park on February 18.

