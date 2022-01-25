Jesse Lingard: Newcastle United prepared to pay loan fee for Manchester United forward

Newcastle United are prepared to pay a loan fee for Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard as well as the player's full wages.

Newcastle are still pushing hard to sign the England international before the end of the January transfer window.

However, they are still awaiting a final decision from Manchester United, on whether or not they will sanction a move for Lingard in this window.

Image: Newcastle are willing to pay Manchester United a loan fee for Lingard

The 29-year-old can leave for free in the summer and has no intention of remaining at Old Trafford beyond this season.

He is desperate to play football and would welcome the opportunity to speak to Newcastle, as he weighs up his options.

Newcastle must pay €45m (£37.6m) to sign Carlos

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be able to sign Diego Carlos if they offer Sevilla €45m (£37.6m) for the centre-back.

Carlos has turned down the offer of a new contract at Sevilla and would like to move to Newcastle, as Sky Sports News reported last week, but the Premier League club are currently refusing to pay more than about €30m (£25.1m).

Sevilla, who are currently second in La Liga and chasing their first title in 75 years, offered to almost double Carlos' wages to match what he is being offered by Newcastle.

Sevilla consider €45m to be a fair price for a world-class defender who has been watched closely by Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

They feel that if Newcastle were willing to spend £25m on 31-year-old Burnley forward Chris Wood then €45m is a fair price for Carlos.

However, it is thought Newcastle were initially informed the player would be available for around €30m and are beginning to feel that whatever they offer, Sevilla will continue to waste their time. Because of that, they are now looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

Carlos, for his part, is still hoping Sevilla can agree on terms for him to move to Newcastle but is aware that time is running out to complete any deal.

He told Sevilla last week that he wanted to move to Newcastle but also respects his club's position that they will not let him go unless their valuation is met.

Newcastle have significant finances available, but will not be taken advantage of in the transfer window.

Another Premier League club has also offered to pay €35m (£29.2m) for Carlos but a player swap is believed to have been part of the proposed deal.

Image: Newcastle are looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcements after becoming increasingly frustrated by Sevilla in their attempts to sign centre-back Diego Carlos

FFP means Newcastle won't overspend in January

Analysis by Sky Sports News' Pete Graves

Financial Fair Play rules mean Newcastle must remain wary of overspending in this window.

The club have made bids for certain targets in recent weeks, most notably centre-back pair Diego Carlos at Sevilla and Sven Botman at Lille. However, in both instances the price of the players kept inflating until Newcastle felt they had to walk away.

Newcastle's priority is to survive relegation this season and then have maximum financial power to attack the summer window. If they overspend now it could potentially hinder them from approaching bigger targets ahead of next season.

They also must consider the potential risk of relegation. Newcastle want players who show a willingness to potentially remain at the club in the Championship - should the worst-case scenario happen - and help fight for an immediate return to the Premier League.

