Casemiro: Manchester United close to agreeing £59.2m deal for Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United are close to agreeing a £59.2m deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro but have had a £67.6m bid rejected for Ajax winger Antony.

United are set to pay the Spanish giants an initial £50.7m for Casemiro with £8.5m in add-ons, while the Brazilian has a four-year contract with the option of a further 12 months at Old Trafford on the table.

But the move is unlikely to be completed in time for the 30-year-old to be available for Monday night's home game against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, as he requires a visa.

Manchester United

Liverpool Monday 22nd August 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Casemiro is greatly appreciated by Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, but, speaking on Friday, the Italian confirmed the player wants "to try a new challenge".

"I talked to him this morning," Ancelotti said. "He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity. I and the club understand it.

"With what he's done at this club and the person he is, we have to respect it. There are talks right now, nothing is official, but he wants to leave.

"We wish him all the best in his next challenge."

Luka Modric signed a contract extension to 2023 and Toni Kroos also provides pedigreed experience to mesh with younger talents, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.

Real cannot guarantee a spread of minutes to Manchester United's potential new signing. It will be viewed as sensible to get his wages off the books, while banking a big transfer fee.

United have desperately needed a defensive midfielder for years and the Brazilian offers attributes manager Erik ten Hag does not possess in his squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South American football expert Tim Vickery gives greater insight into Casemiro and Matheus Cunha's chances of joining Manchester United and if the moves would work out

The former Sao Paulo man has played over 300 times for Madrid and has been part of five Champions League successes.

Casemiro is set to become United's fourth summer signing after the arrivals of Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Man Utd have £67.6m Antony bid rejected

Image: Ajax star Antony worked under current United boss Erik ten Hag at the Dutch club

United also want to recruit a forward this summer but they have had a £67.6m bid for winger Antony rejected by Ajax, who want to keep the 22-year-old.

United are deciding whether to make an improved bid, but PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo is seen as a more realistic option.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dutch football expert Marcel Van der Kraan brings perspective from the Netherlands on why Cody Gakpo is so highly rated in Europe

Any move for the Dutchman will likely happen after PSV's Champions League qualifier against Rangers on Wednesday.

United's focus for now however, is on the Casemiro deal and potentially a move for another midfielder.

United remain interested in Caicedo

Image: Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo is a Manchester United target this summer

With two weeks to go until the transfer window closes, Man Utd are looking at other midfield options with a move for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot now increasingly unlikely due to wage demands. Though, they have increased interest in Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

United are deciding internally whether to formalise the interest given Brighton's strong "no intention of selling" stance.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian impressed in Brighton's 2-1 opening-weekend win at Old Trafford as Graham Potter's side handed new United boss Erik ten Hag defeat in his first game in charge.

Caicedo only made his Premier League debut for Brighton at Arsenal in April. He has become a first-team regular for Potter having started their last 10 league games and has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Manchester United in the Premier League

United are long-term admirers of Caicedo - they were looking at signing him when he joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in February 2021.

However, Brighton's transfer policy is that they will only sell at the right time for the right price.

United will have internal discussions about whether to make their interest formal with an official bid.

Caicedo, whose deal at Brighton lasts until the summer of 2025, also scored his first Premier League goal against United in the stunning 4-0 win at the Amex Stadium in May.

In October last year, he became the first player born in the 21st century to score in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying, with a goal in Ecuador's 4-2 win over Uruguay.

Brighton have already sold two key players to Premier League sides this summer after the departures of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea in a £60m deal and midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham for £35m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol discusses whether Manchester United's stance on Cristiano Ronaldo is softening as there is still uncertainty surrounding his future at the club

Cristiano Ronaldo may be allowed to leave United this month if Ten Hag decides his departure would be better for the club going forward.

United's position has not changed and Ronaldo is not for sale. He still has a year left on his contract and United have the option of extending it by another 12 months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on MNF, Jamie Carragher analyses Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's decision to have his team play out from the back

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Atletico Madrid and Chelsea were still two possible destinations for Ronaldo if United change their stance and let him leave.

However, there are senior figures at both clubs who are not convinced they should sign Ronaldo.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.