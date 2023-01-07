Wout Weghorst: Manchester United exploring deal for Burnley forward currently on loan at Besiktas

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Burnley forward Wout Weghorst on loan.

United have been in the market for a striker to provide attacking cover for Marcus Rashford, and are understood to have made initial contact with Burnley to find out if a deal is possible.

Netherlands international Weghorst moved to Burnley on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Wolfsburg on Transfer Deadline Day in January 2022, but left to join Istanbul-based outfit Besiktas on a season-long loan last summer having found the back of the net just twice for the Clarets.

Weghorst remains on loan at Besiktas for the time being, and any deal may be complicated as it would require both clubs to agree to cut short Weghorst's loan.

The towering 6ft 6in striker scored for Besiktas in their victory over Kasimpasa in the Super Lig on Saturday and appeared to wave an emotional goodbye to the club's fans.

Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes said after the match: "Weghorst is an important player for us. It is not enough to say goodbye to the audience. He also needs to talk to the club.

"I have heard of such a development, but it is not clear. I'll consider [him] leaving after I talk to both him and the club."

Weghorst scored one of the most dramatic goals of the World Cup, netting an equaliser deep into stoppage time of the Netherlands' quarter-final against Argentina, before the Dutch were eventually beaten on penalties.

A loan move is thought to be United's focus in the current window - with the intention of re-visiting the position in the summer when there will be more options available.

They were in the market for a player of Weghorst's profile last summer - they were interested in Sasa Kalajdzic and Benjamin Sesko.

Ten Hag: Martial cannot manage load - we need another striker

Speaking on Friday, Ten Hag said he needs to bring in attacking cover for Marcus Rashford with Anthony Martial struggling to manage the load.

Martial had a disrupted pre-season, and has been unable to complete 90 minutes this term as a result of an injury-interrupted campaign.

"There is a reason [Martial has been substituted in his last seven games]. It is because he cannot manage the load," Ten Hag said. "This is why we are looking for another striker.

"It is not about us not relying on him. His physical load is not, at this moment, so high that he can play every third day a game of 90 minutes. So I have to manage that together with him.

"We are on a thin line at the moment because the qualities of Anthony Martial are so important right now to our game. His movements, his ball security, the pressing, let's not forget that. We need that profile to be a threat.

"Also, Marcus Rashford benefits from that. So I am not concerned that only Marcus is scoring goals, because I am convinced the other players [can score too].

"Not only Anthony Martial, but Antony scored [in the 3-1 FA Cup win against Everton]. Bruno Fernandes is also very capable of scoring, Christian Eriksen will create and is also capable of scoring goals. So we have more players who can score goals."

