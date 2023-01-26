Real Madrid rule out summer move for West Ham's Declan Rice - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Moises Caicedo is considering handing in a transfer request to force a late move to Arsenal or Chelsea

The ECB have offered Azeem Rafiq three days with their legal team to prepare him for the Yorkshire racism hearing next month in a move that will raise questions about the governing body's role in the process.

Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo has reportedly rejected a move to Bournemouth having told his agent that he has no interest in continuing negotiations with the Premier League club.

Dani Alves has been 'signing autographs for fellow inmates in prison' but has since been moved to another jail for 'security reasons' after being remanded without bail over an alleged sexual assault.

The Saudi Pro League is set to adjust its rules in a bid to lure Lionel Messi over to the Middle East to join long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

Real Madrid have reportedly ruled out a summer move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

James Maddison could still join Newcastle United ahead of next week's January transfer deadline in spite of Leicester City having already rejected at least one concrete bid for the 26-year-old's signature, according to reports.

Chelsea have three goalkeepers on their transfer shortlist to put the futures of both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga at risk, according to reports.

Chelsea are ready to launch a fresh swoop for Enzo Fernandez and are even willing to offer Benfica 'a few players' in return for the Argentina midfielder, according to reports in Portugal.

Football chiefs are to rip up the rule book on penalties to clamp down on gamesmanship after Emi Martinez's World Cup antics.

Leicester City are set to complete the signing of Brazilian winger Tete from Lyon until the end of the season.

N'Gola Kante is reportedly set to return from injury for Chelsea's Champions League last-16 clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Dele Alli finally appears to have won over the Besiktas fanbase after a goalscoring return to the starting line-up.

Gabriel Martinelli has agreed a new contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2027.

The bitter rift between Uefa and the former Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, could leave one of the architects of the European Super League liable to legal action from the governing body.

Nottingham Forest are willing to offload summer signings Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo this month.

Rangers have tabled an improved £2m package to land Morgan Whittaker.

Rangers have teamed up with AC/DC to launch a new clothing range ahead of the rock band's upcoming 2023 tour and new book which will be released this year.