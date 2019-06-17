Final Furlong podcast: Best bets for Day One at Royal Ascot

Best bets from the Final Furlong podcast

Looking for some winners at Royal Ascot? The guys from the Final Furlong Podcast are here to help with some wisdom for the Tuesday of Royal Ascot.

The Final Furlong Podcast is a weekly show that discusses the big issues in racing and previews the top races.

Hosted by Emmet Kennedy with his resident guest Kevin Blake, they are joined by American racing expert Peter T Fornatale for their day one preview of Royal Ascot, which is live on Sky Sports Racing.

Here's their best bets for the feature races:

Queen Anne Stakes (2.30)

Kevin Blake: Le Brivido is short enough. You can draw different conclusions from the Lockinge Stakes - things went right for Mustashry and when a horse takes a step forward like that you would like to see him do it again.

Romanised (33/1) finished in front of La Brivido at Newbury and is a classic winner from last year - he has not reproduced that level of form but this has been his target. You need a bit of imagination to see him as the winner of this but for me it would not be a shock at all.

Peter T Fornatale: I'm torn between Mustashry (9/2) and Barney Roy (5/1). A repeat of that last race for Mustashry will get the job done and the price looks fair enough. Barney Roy's three-year-old form stands out. I'm torn between the two.

Coventry Stakes (3.05)

Kevin Blake: Manoski (12/1) finished second to Bombproof first time out who is a proper horse. That race jumped off the page in terms of the clock and the form has been working out. Manoski came out and showed the strength of the form. He showed loads of speed and was very strong at the finish at Pontefract.

King's Stand Stakes (3.40)

Kevin Blake: Battaash (2/1) is almost certainly a better horse than Blue Point but these set of circumstances - a stiff five furlongs at Ascot - is more suitable for Blue Point. However, last year when everything went right for Blue Point and an awful lot went wrong for Battash, he only beat him by just over a length. The hope is that Battaash has turned a corner in terms of his temperament and reliability. It's Battaash for me - he would be my banker of the day - it should be a fabulous race.

Battaash and Jim Crowley are clear at Haydock

Peter T Fornatale: I'm a big fan of Imprimis. He made a host of horses look very average at Gulfstream Park and put up a huge speed figure. He backed that up in the Shakertown Stakes - some will say Bound For Nowhere set it up for him but Imprimis almost fell to his knees at the start and was one of the only horses to make up ground on that day across the card. It was a very impressive run. He's classy. I will be betting him each way.

St James's Palace Stakes (4.20)

Kevin Blake: Too Darn Hot is a fair way below his juvenile form. The indications are he has not progressed to the level required to keep up with the weight for age scale to maintain the level of form. The jury is out on him. Phoenix Of Spain (13/8) improved notably at the Curragh and the change of tactics suited him.

However, I expect he will have company up front this time - he should be fine as he does not need to lead. I would favour him of the front two if you are putting a gun to my head. I do not really like King Of Comedy - there's loads of ability there but I would say he's quirky and the occasion of Royal Ascot would be a question mark. I could not have Circus Maximus either back at a mile. I'd have marginal preference for Phoenix Of Spain, without much confidence.

