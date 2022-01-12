West Ham transfer news: Gabriel Barbosa offer remains on table with striker set to push for Flamengo exit

West Ham made an offer to take Gabriel Barbosa on loan for 18 months - with an option to make the deal permanent for £25m - earlier this window; the proposal remains on the table and the forward wants to move to England; however, Flamengo do not want to lose Barbosa

Wednesday 12 January 2022 20:12, UK

PR - Curitiba - 11/02/2021 - BRAZILIAN A 2021, ATHLETICO PR X FLAMENGO - Gabriel Barbosa Flamengo player celebrates his goal during a match against Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada stadium for the Brazilian A 2021 championship. Photo: Joao Vitor Rezende Borba/AGIF
Image: Gabriel Barbosa has 104 goals in 147 games for Flamengo

Gabriel Barbosa is set to tell Flamengo that he wants to leave the club and move to England, with West Ham keen to sign the forward.

The Hammers made an offer to take Barbosa on loan for 18 months - with the option of making the move permanent for €30m (£25m) - earlier this month, and that proposal remains on the table.

However, Flamengo do not want to sell or loan out Barbosa this month. The 25-year-old has scored 104 goals in 147 games for the Brazilian side.

But Barbosa is keen to leave the club and is set to meet with his representatives and Flamengo officials on Thursday, when he will make his desire to move to England clear.

Barbosa is understood to believe that a move to the Premier League could help him cement the role as Brazil's leading striker ahead of the World Cup this winter.

The forward also believes he has unfinished business in Europe following an underwhelming spell at Inter Milan.

Barbosa spent three and a half years as an Inter player - plus six months on loan at Benfica - between 2016 and 2020, but scored just two goals in only 15 games.

The Brazilian is one of a number of strikers West Ham are interested in this month.

