Japhet Tanganga: AC Milan interested in loan move as Tottenham defender has concerns over game time

AC Milan have expressed an interested in making a loan move for Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga.

It is believed that Tanganga, who has started 15 games in all competitions this season, has concerns about his game time once Eric Dier and Christian Romero return from injury.

Tanganga's last Premier League appearance came in the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, with the Englishman an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw at Southampton on December 28 and for the narrow victory over Watford on New Year's Day.

The 22-year-old played the full 90 minutes in both legs of Tottenham's EFL Cup loss to Chelsea this month, along with their 3-1 victory against League One Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup.

Milan currently sit second in Serie A after their 2-1 loss at home to Spezia on Monday, two points behind city rivals Inter having played a game more.

Spurs join race for Boro defender Spence

Tottenham, Arsenal and Leeds are among a number of clubs in England and abroad who have an interest in Middlesbrough's Djed Spence.

Spurs have been tracking the right-back for several seasons and are considering making a move during the January transfer window.

Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his options at wing-back, and the club have made the position a priority in this window.

Arsenal have primarily used Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back this season, but his understudies Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers could both be set to leave the club.

Cedric is understood to be a target for Atletico Madrid following the departure of Kieran Trippier to Newcastle, while Chambers has entered the final six months of his contract.

Spence is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and any deal for the 21-year-old would see him remain at the Championship side for the rest of the season as he has already played for two clubs during the current campaign.

