John McGinn: Man Utd target Aston Villa midfielder for summer transfer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have shortlisted Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn as a potential signing this summer when the club hope to have deals lined up in tandem with the arrival of a new manager.

Novak Djokovic is under threat of a grand slam exile after he was told he would need to be vaccinated to play at the French Open and Wimbledon gave no guarantees he would be allowed to defend his title this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Duncan Ferguson is on standby to resume his role as Everton caretaker boss after a move to recruit Roberto Martinez stalled over a £2m release clause in his Belgium contract.

Barcelona have been dealt a major blow in their bid to move Samuel Umtiti on this month after the defender suffered a broken metatarsal during training.

Tim Cahill is emerging as an option for Everton to return to the club in a senior executive role following Rafa Benitez's sacking.

ECB and county chiefs are set for a fresh grilling by MPs next Tuesday about tackling racism in cricket.

THE SUN

Manchester United and Arsenal have been put on red alert after Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl admitted transfer target Denis Zakaria could leave.

Hatem Ben Arfa is reportedly on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side Lille following six months without a club.

Chelsea's Champions League game at Lille and England's Six Nations showdown in Paris look set to be moved to a neutral country after the French government vowed a Covid crackdown.

THE GUARDIAN

Everton's attempt to rehire Roberto Martínez has hit an immediate problem with the Royal Belgian Football Association rejecting a proposal for their head coach to combine his role with managing the Premier League club.

Anthony Martial's hopes of leaving Old Trafford on loan this month could rest on whether Manchester United are willing to pay a portion of the France striker's wages, with Sevilla, Juventus and Barcelona all having shown an interest.

Former England and Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard has escaped a charge of using a mobile phone while driving, after a case against him was dropped.

Ben Stokes is set to join Joe Root in making himself unavailable for this year's Indian Premier League auction following England's Ashes defeat in Australia.

THE TIMES

Chelsea may be unable to select unvaccinated players for their Champions League round-of-16 match against Lille under the French government's plans to introduce vaccine passes which would not allow any exemption for athletes.

Orlando Bailey, the 20-year-old Bath fly-half, is in strong consideration for an England call-up with Eddie Jones naming his first squad of the year on Tuesday.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou confirms that Leigh Griffiths will not play for Celtic again as he thanks the striker for leaving his mark on the club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson admits he could lose John Souttar to Rangers this month.