Alphonse Areola: West Ham agree five-year £11m deal for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper

West Ham have agreed terms on a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The Hammers will now trigger the £11m option price for the 29-year-old.

Areola is expected at the club in the next 24 hours to sign the deal with an official announcement to follow.

Areola joined on loan last summer with West Ham holding an option to buy.

West Ham see this as a fantastic deal as other clubs - including Newcastle - were interested.

West Ham have made an offer to Jesse Lingard's representatives over signing the player on a free transfer.

The midfielder officially becomes a free agent on July 1 following the expiration of his Manchester United contract and the Hammers are thought to be "hopeful" a deal can be agreed.

Lingard had a successful loan spell at West Ham in the second half of the 2020/21 season when he scored nine goals in 16 Premier League starts, while Newcastle tried to sign Lingard in the January transfer window.

West Ham are set to bid in the region of £30m for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The 20-year-old has been identified as West Ham's top striker target this summer and the talks continue with Chelsea.

The club want to intensify their pursuit of the Albania international, with his future expected to be made by new co-owner Todd Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel following the departure of Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

West Ham tried to sign Broja in January and one source claims Tuchel wants to look at him in pre-season before making a decision.

Broja impressed on loan at Southampton last season, scoring nine goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, and the Saints have also been keen to sign him permanently. West Ham also tried to sign him in January.

Hammers remain interested in Ward-Prowse & Danjuma

West Ham are also in the market for a midfielder and interest in Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse remains.

The Hammers are aware how difficult a deal it would be to make after Ward-Prowse signed a five-year contract at Southampton in August.

His valuation will be high given he is an England international and the fact the deal would be between two Premier League clubs.

As a result, West Ham are looking at a number of other players in that position. David Moyes wants to bring in at least six new players in this window.

Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma is also one of several players West Ham are looking at. Danjuma has a release clause of just under £40m. The Holland international impressed in his first season in La Liga after joining from Bournemouth last year.

Danjuma exclusively told Sky Sports News earlier this month he has unfinished business in England.

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

David Moyes will be given money to spend to carry on strengthening his squad, with Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks and David Martin all leaving at the end of their contracts.

One of the sagas of the summer will be the future of Declan Rice. West Ham have made it clear they will not sell him this summer but you would think they would find it difficult to turn down an offer in the region of £100m. Rice has two years left on his contract but West Ham have the option of extending it by another year to the summer of 2025.

They are also interested in Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter.

