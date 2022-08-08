Timo Werner: RB Leipzig agree deal to re-sign forward from Chelsea reports Sky in Germany

RB Leipzig have agreed a deal to re-sign forward Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Sky in Germany.

According to Sky in Germany, a fee of £25.3m (€30m) plus bonuses has been agreed, with Werner expected to arrive in Germany this week.

​​​​​​Werner was set to return to RB Leipzig on a season-long loan with an option to buy, but talks between the two clubs moved quickly, and an agreement has now been reached for the permanent transfer of the Germany international.

Chelsea signed Werner two years ago from Leipzig, but he was been unable to replicate the goal-scoring form which prompted the Blues to activate his £45m release clause.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at Timo Werner's best goals in the Premier League for Chelsea

The 26-year-old wants to return to his old club and get regular game time to secure a starting spot in Hansi Flick's Germany team at the World Cup in November.

His relationship with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was also said to be an issue, although Tuchel was understood to be unwilling to let the forward leave.

Werner, who also attracted interest from Juventus, scored 23 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, but he only started 15 Premier League games last season, scoring four times.

RB Leipzig boss Oliver Mintzlaff recently told DAZN: "He is an interesting player. We're dealing with it. I can't say yet whether it will happen."

Werner was not in the squad for Chelsea's opening victory of the season at Everton.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.