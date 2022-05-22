Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Tottenham, Chelsea and Juventus are interested in signing Ivan Perisic but Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi hopes the winger shuns transfer interest and stays on at Inter (Daily Mail, May 22).

Plans are in place to make Sevilla defender Jules Kounde one of Chelsea's first signings once their takeover of the club is complete (Goal, May 19); Kounde was blocked from a move to Chelsea last summer but he remains their top defensive target ahead of a summer of change in London (Daily Mail, May 20); Chelsea will also pursue a deal for AC Milan captain and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli, who will become a free agent this summer (Mundo Deportivo, May 19).

Chelsea intend to re-open talks with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, providing he is still available once the club's takeover has concluded (90min, May 19); Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja will return to Chelsea after the completion of their respective loans at Crystal Palace and Chelsea (Fabrizio Romano, May 19).

Chelsea withdrew from the race to sign Erling Haaland because they had doubts about his ability to play in the Premier League, according to reports (The Sun, May 12) Chelsea have been left frustrated that the sanctions placed on the club have restricted their transfer pursuit of Haaland (The Sun, May 7).

Manchester United are reportedly plotting to hijack Chelsea's plan to buy Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, who has been compared to David Beckham (Daily Mail, May 11)

Pau Torres has received interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea as the Premier League sides prepare to activate his £50m release clause in the summer (The Sun, April 27).

Chelsea could thwart Manchester United's summer transfer plans by hijacking the Red Devils' interest in Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres (Daily Express, April 29);

Leicester City and Chelsea are fighting it out for £40m rated Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer (The Sun, May 8).

Chelsea and Manchester United target Declan Rice is 'open' to a transfer after rebuffing a new contract offer from West Ham - but a summer move remains unlikely (Daily Mirror, April 23).

Chelsea and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Arminia Bielefeld and Germany U21 defender Amos Pieper, who is a free agent this summer (Daily Mirror, April 25).

Two thunderous goals from Aurelien Tchouameni for Monaco against Lille could have done his hopes of a big-money transfer some good, with reports that scouts from Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid were all in attendance (The Mirror, May 8).

Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow in their quest for Christopher Nkunku as RB Leipzig have no intention of parting ways with the player this summer (The Sun, May 10)

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit

Antonio Rudiger has blamed his decision to leave Chelsea on talks over a new deal with the club going quiet early this season (The Guardian, May 21); Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will join Real Madrid on four-year deal worth €400,000 per week at end of the season (Sky Sports, May 10); Real Madrid have inserted a £340m buyout clause in Antonio Rudiger's contract (The Sun, May 11); Chelsea's Rudiger is close to agreeing a four-year deal with Real Madrid that will make him one of the highest-paid defenders in the world (Sky Sports, April 26); Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Rudiger will leave Chelsea in the summer (Sky Sports, April 24).

Image: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is leaving the club this summer

Everton boss Frank Lampard is plotting a move for young Chelsea centre-half Levi Colwill, who has been part of Huddersfield's push to the play-off final (The Sun on Sunday, May 22).

Marco van Basten has urged Erik ten Hag to make Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech one of his first signings as Manchester United manager (Daily Mail, May 18).

Chelsea are prioritising talks over the futures of five players, including Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante, (The Sun, May 13); Chelsea fear Mount could be lured away by Liverpool or Manchester City taking advantage of the club's ownership crisis (The Sun on Sunday, May 1).

Everton boss Frank Lampard is planning a shock transfer raid on old club Chelsea for Conor Gallagher (Daily Mirror, May 20).

Barcelona could attempt to save Romelu Lukaku from his disastrous Chelsea return this summer as Xavi Hernandez eyes more attacking reinforcements at the Nou Camp (Daily Express, April 29).

Armando Broja's impressive season at Southampton has made him a target for West Ham this summer (The Sun, May 6) and alerted Napoli to a potential move for the player on loan from Chelsea (The Sun, May 3); Chelsea loanee Broja could be the man to solve West Ham's striker shortage, says Hammers hero Anton Ferdinand (The Sun, April 29).

Barcelona's former transfer chief Ramon Planes claims the club's imminent move for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is coming three years after the parties first met (Daily Express, April 28).

Image: Andreas Christensen is reportedly a long-term target for Barcelona

Newcastle and a host of La Liga clubs are ready to make a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been reduced to an expensive understudy to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge but will still cost any suitor around £50m (Daily Star, April 18).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is pushing for a move to Europe in the summer and could reunite with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio (The Sun, May 13); Loftus-Cheek is set to be offered the chance to resurrect his career in Italy, with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri wanting the midfielder to join Lazio (The Sun, April 14); Loftus-Cheek wants to stay with Chelsea next season after earning the trust of manager Thomas Tuchel, despite interest from Roma, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham (Daily Mail, April 19);

Jorginho's agent has insisted the Chelsea midfielder will "100 per cent stay in London" this summer amid speculation the Italy international could join Juventus (The Independent, April 27).

Danny Drinkwater is set to be released by Chelsea this summer as Reading are unlikely to have the cash to keep him next season (Daily Mirror, April 4).

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante reportedly rejected an approach to join Paris Saint-Germain in January (The Sun, April 1). Barcelona want to capitalise on the uncertainty at Chelsea by signing Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer (The Guardian, April 1).

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge as he enters the final year of his contract (The Mirror, May 8).

Chelsea's Jake Clarke-Salter is wanted by top clubs across Europe including Leeds and PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer (The Sun, May 10)

Confirmed Chelsea signings

Will appear here.

Confirmed Chelsea departures

Will appear here.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.