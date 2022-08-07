Marko Arnautovic: Man Utd have £7.6m bid for former West Ham and Stoke forward rejected by Bologna

Manchester United have had a bid of around €9m (£7.6m) for Marko Arnautovic rejected by Bologna, according to Sky Italy.

United are keen on bringing the former West Ham and Stoke forward back to the Premier League.

Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian Eriksen already this summer, but Erik ten Hag has been unable to strengthen his front line yet.

The Dutchman has now turned his attention to Arnautovic, who can play out wide or through the middle.

More to follow...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Manchester United in the Premier League

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.