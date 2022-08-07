Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: ​​​​​Pascal Gross's double hands Erik ten Hag defeat on Premier League debut

​​​​​Pascal Gross's first-half double gave Brighton a surprise 2-1 win at Man Utd as Erik ten Hag's reign got off to the worst possible start.

The unmarked Brighton midfielder found himself in the right place, at the right time, to tap the visitors into a 2-0 lead with two goals in nine minutes in the Manchester sunshine, as the hosts - with Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench - were booed off at half-time by the own fans.

Image: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo against Brighton

However, Alexis Mac Allister's scrappy own goal midway through the second period, awarded after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee [VAR] check for both handball and offside, briefly breathed new life into the hosts and their supporters.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

But United were unable to find an equaliser and as a result, Ten Hag suffered defeat in his first Premier League encounter, while Brighton secured a first-ever win at Old Trafford.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (6), Dalot (6), Maguire (6), Martinez (5), Shaw (6), Fred (6), McTominay (6), Eriksen (7), Fernandes (6), Sancho (6), Rashford (6)



Subs: Ronaldo (7), Malacia (6), Van de Beek (6), Elanga (6), Garnacho (6)



Brighton: Sanchez (6), Veltman (6), Dunk (8), Webster (6), March (7), Lallana (7), Caicedo (8), Trossard (8), Gross (9), Mac Allister (7), Welbeck (8)



Subs: Lamptey (6), Colwill (6), Mwepu (6), Undav (6)



Man of the match: Pascal Gross

How Brighton ruined Ten Hag's Man Utd bow

Optimism was high in the stands as United made their way out on to the pitch to begin another season in search of the title, especially with a new man at the helm, but that lasted all of half an hour.

The Dutchman, who even changed the dugouts at Old Trafford in a bid to bring back the glory days, has spoken of the challenges facing him, but this disjointed performance will have really brought that home to everyone.

Image: Pascal Gross celebrates his opening goal against Manchester United

After a bright start, including a bad miss by Bruno Fernandes, who swept a shot high over the bar from an unmarked position on the penalty spot having been set up by Scott McTominay, United imploded in the lead-up to half-time.

The visitors, playing more like Ten Hag's former side Ajax than his current one in the first period, cut their opponents open to take the lead as the impressive Leandro Trossard picked out Danny Welbeck's run in the box.

And the former Arsenal forward's pull back from the left byline was touched home by an unmarked Gross at the far post to leave Old Trafford stunned, but worse was to follow six minutes before the interval after another well-worked Brighton goal cut United's defence open.

Team news Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench for Manchester United. Ronaldo has asked to leave United and only has 45 minutes of match action under his belt from pre-season after family reasons kept him away from the club's summer tour.



But there were Man Utd debuts for Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, who signed this summer from Brentford and Erik ten Hag’s former side Ajax respectively. Fellow arrival Tyrell Malacia was also named among the substitutes.



Meanwhile, Brighton did not name any new signings in their starting XI, although Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill did feature on the bench.

Moises Caicedo, another to catch the eye, Gross, Adam Lallana and Solly March were all involved, before the latter's low driven cross was only parried by David de Gea straight to that man Gross, who again side-footed into an empty net.

It could have been worse for the home team, with McTominay fortunate to only be booked after his sliding tackle caught Caicedo high on his ankle midway through the first half, with VAR deciding to give the Scotland midfielder the benefit of the doubt.

Image: Bruno Fernandes missed an early chance for Manchester United

All eyes were on Ronaldo at the interval and it took Ten Hag little time to bring the Portugal forward on as United went to a flat back four, although it was Brighton who could - and should - have scored the next goal in the contest.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

However, the VAR somehow decided new United centre-back Lisandro Martinez had not pushed Welbeck over in the box and soon the hosts were back in the game as the previously secure Robert Sanchez flapped at a corner, with MacAllister then bundling the ball into his own net after a goalmouth scramble.

Image: Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister scores an own goal

The VAR checked the goal after a possible handball by Diogo Dalot and a potential offside against Harry Maguire, but it stood as United were left with a quarter of the game to turn it around.

However, despite oodles of possession and a fervent home crowd willing them on, the match petered out as Brighton comfortably wound down the clock to leave Ten Hag with much to ponder after just one game at the helm.

United take on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium (5.30pm), live on Sky Sports Premier League, while Brighton host Newcastle United, with both games taking place on Saturday August 13.