Lina Hurtig: Arsenal sign Sweden forward from Juventus

Arsenal have completed the signing of Sweden forward Lina Hurtig on a permanent transfer from Italian champions Juventus.

The 26-year-old began her senior career with Gustafs GoIF before joining Umea IK in 2012. A move to Linkopings followed in 2017, with Hurtig helping the team to the 2017 Damallsvenskan title.

Hurtig joined Juventus in 2020 where she won two Serie A league titles, two Italian Super Cups and one Coppa Italia.

The forward made her Sweden debut back in 2014, and has since won 58 caps and scored 19 goals for her country.

"It feels so great - I'm very happy to be here," Hurtig said.

"I've always, always wanted to play in England, and I've always been interested in English football, so it's super exciting for me to be here. I know Arsenal are a great club, with great players and lots of quality, so I think I will enjoy it here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catch all the drama from the WSL as they kick off on the 10th September, live on Sky Sports

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said: "Lina is an excellent forward who will bring power and dynamism to our game. She has shone in the Champions League and international tournaments and we are delighted that she will be lining up for Arsenal moving forward."

Head of women's football Clare Wheatley added: "Lina was a key target for us this summer so we are pleased to have completed this signing. She is exactly the right profile of player for Arsenal and will add quality and experience to our squad."

Image: Simran Jhamat has joined Coventry United

Simran Jhamat has completed a return to Coventry United for the 2022/23 FA Women's Championship season.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed Jhamat was set to make an emotional return back to Coventry United, where she had a six-month spell back in 2020.

The 21-year-old now looks set to make her debut against her former club when they visit the Butts Park Arena to play Coventry United in their Championship opener on Sunday.

Sikh-Punjabi attacker Jhamat joins as a free agent after deciding to leave Bristol City Women at the end of the last campaign.

Jhamat became the first South Asian Heritage player in Bristol City Women's history when she moved to the club last year.

"I am so excited to have joined Coventry United and can't wait for the weekend opener against Bristol City," Jhamat said.