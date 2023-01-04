 Skip to content

Newcastle United: Ivan Fresneda could make Premier League move from Real Valladolid

Newcastle United are in talks over a move for Ivan Fresneda; Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the 18-year-old right-back, who was formerly of Real Madrid's youth academy

Wednesday 4 January 2023 15:36, UK

Ivan Fresneda (Getty Images)
Image: Newcastle United are interested in signing teenage Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda

Newcastle United remain in talks with Real Valladolid over the signing of right-back Ivan Fresneda.

Magpies officials have watched the 18-year-old several times, including against his former team Real Madrid on Friday.

Spaniard Fresneda is not the only right-back Newcastle are looking at but fits the profile of player they want to sign.

Fresnada - who has made seven appearances for Valladolid and is under contract until 2025 - is also being monitored by European giants Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

It is thought the player is flattered by the interest and is open to a move to St James' Park.

Newcastle see their recruitment in the right-back position to be someone who can learn from Kieran Trippier and eventually become a key player in the team. Fresneda's contract is up in 2025.

Newcastle also keeping an eye on Harrison Ashby's situation at West Ham, which his contract also up in the summer.

