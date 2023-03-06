Man Utd believe they will land Harry Kane this summer if Tottenham fail to secure Champions League football - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United believe they will finally land England captain Harry Kane this summer if Tottenham are unable to secure Champions League football, and that could also see his price tag drop below £100m.

Arsenal and England defender Ben White says he would be a gardener if it wasn't for professional football and admits he used to find watching other games left him "bored".

Joao Cancelo is reportedly showing signs of frustration at being benched by Bayern Munich because of a change of formation, and is unlikely to reclaim a starting role against PSG in midweek.

Aymeric Laporte is keen on a move back to Spain in the summer, although his preferred destination - Barcelona - are unlikely to be able to register any big signings because of their ongoing financial issues.

Image: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Wednesday March 1, 2023.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are plotting a summer move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, whose regular role at the Emirates has been taken by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Luke Shaw says Manchester United have become "complacent" since their Carabao Cup final win and says they have to work hard to ensure the 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool does not derail their season.

Nottingham Forest are making an official complaint to PGMOL after growing increasingly frustrated with poor refereeing standards this season.

Jens Scheuer's shock departure as manager of Brighton Women came amid growing concerns about his forthright management style.

The owners of Ealing Trailfinders have changed the name of one of their companies, increasing speculation they are about to merge with Welsh region Ospreys after again being told they would not be eligible for promotion to England's Premiership.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's staff have reportedly been told there will be clarity on the takeover situation before the end of the season ahead of further talks with the remaining bidders.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have opened talks over a new contract with weekend match-winner Reiss Nelson, whose current deal is due to expire in the summer, and they are confident a quick resolution will be found.

Manchester United players reportedly do not want Bruno Fernandes to be the club's next full-time captain and are said to have been irritated by his antics during Sunday's 7-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish has left Nike to join rival boot manufacturer Puma on a British-record deal worth £10m-a-season.

Lewis Hamilton is set to put a hold on talks over a new contract with Mercedes after what has turned out to be a dreadful start to the 2023 Formula One season.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury could be back in the ring for a rematch of their closely-fought Saudi Arabia bout as early as July.

THE GUARDIAN

David Moyes is facing growing levels of discontent from within the West Ham squad, with some players weary at his cautionary tactics, but the club's board continue to back their manager.

EVENING STANDARD

Bernd Leno says he holds no bitterness towards Arsenal after they sold him to Fulham last summer and is backing his former side to win the Premier League title.

DAILY STAR

Wilfried Zaha is likely to stay in London with either Arsenal or Chelsea next season, despite the impending Crystal Palace free agent having interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al Nassr.

Chelsea youngster Ben Elliott has switched international allegiance from England to Cameroon after being convinced to join the Indomitable Lions by former Blue Samuel Eto'o.

THE ATHLETIC

Victor Osimhen says he dreams of playing in the Premier League at some point during his career, but the Napoli striker is enjoying life in Serie A and thinks Italian supporters are the best in the world.

Aston Villa are set to be without midfielder Boubacar Kamara for at least a month with the ankle injury he sustained against Crystal Palace on Saturday.