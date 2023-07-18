Conor Gallagher: West Ham interested in Chelsea and England midfielder

West Ham are interested in Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has two years left on his contract and it is believed Chelsea would be open to extending.

Any potential departure would likely have to be driven by Gallagher himself.

The England midfielder is on Chelsea's tour of the USA and - as it stands - boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning for him to be part of the squad next season.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea value him well in excess of £40m.

Gallagher is one of a number of midfielders West Ham are looking at after the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

The Hammers had a £45m bid rejected by Fulham for Joao Palhinha, and remain keen on Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, Juventus' Denis Zakaria and Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

Harry Maguire is being closely monitored by clubs in the Premier League and abroad, with West Ham among those interested in the England international.

The Hammers are thought to be exploring the option of either a loan or a permanent deal for the 30-year-old defender, who was recently told he would no longer be Man Utd captain and may look to move elsewhere.

However, they are aware wages could prove to be a problem if a deal was to be agreed between the clubs.

United manager Ten Hag has always maintained any decision will effectively rest with the player, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.

The club have thanked Maguire for his contribution as captain over the past three and a half years, adding that the manager will announce their new captain in due course, after he has informed the players.

