Anthony Elanga: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden international from Manchester United on five-year deal

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old joins Forest for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year deal, keeping him at the City Ground until 2028.

"It's a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well," Elanga said. "It's the perfect next step for me in my career.

"It's a big step and I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at the City Ground. I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place."

He added: "I've been here with United and from the minute I stepped out for the warm-up, I could hear them from the changing room. It's a special place but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special.

"I'm really ready for the challenge and I just want to embrace everything and get to work."

Ross Wilson, Forest's chief football officer, said: "Anthony had a number of excellent options in front of him to choose from so we are naturally delighted that from those he has chosen to become a Nottingham Forest player.

"From the first meeting we had, he was so committed to all aspects of how he can continue to develop working with Steve [Cooper] on the pitch, whilst he was also excited and embracing of the ambitions that Mr Marinakis has for the football club."

Man Utd statement... "Anthony has been a fine role model and example for other members of the academy and leaves with our sincere best wishes for the future after Forest won the race for his signature.



"We would like to thank him for his service at United.



"We look forward to welcoming the winger back to Old Trafford with his new team on 26 August."

Elanga joined Manchester United in 2014, rising through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making his senior debut towards the end of the 2020/21 season.

He went on to make 55 appearances for United, scoring four times. He also won the club's Young Player of the Year award in 2020 .

Elanga made his international debut in March 2022 and has won 12 caps, scoring three goals for his country.

He becomes Forest's second summer signing following the arrival of defender Ola Aina from Torino.

July 15: Notts County 0-1 Nottm Forest

Notts County 0-1 Nottm Forest July 18: Valencia 1-0 Nottm Forest

Valencia 1-0 Nottm Forest July 22: Levante 1-2 Nottm Forest

Levante 1-2 Nottm Forest July 27: Leeds vs Nottm Forest, kick-off 7.45pm (Pirelli Stadium)

Leeds vs Nottm Forest, kick-off 7.45pm (Pirelli Stadium) July 30: PSV vs Nottm Forest, kick-off 5.30pm (Philips Stadion, Netherlands)

PSV vs Nottm Forest, kick-off 5.30pm (Philips Stadion, Netherlands) August 2: Nottm Forest vs Rennes - kick-off 7pm (St George's Park)

Nottm Forest vs Rennes - kick-off 7pm (St George's Park) August 5: Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest - kick-off 2.30pm (Deutsche Bank Park, Germany)

Nottingham Forest will start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign away at Arsenal on August 12.

Steve Cooper's side, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, will then host Sheffield United on August 19, before taking on Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 26.

Forest travel to Newcastle on Boxing Day before ending the year with a home match against Manchester United on December 30.

Forest's final home game of the season comes against Chelsea on May 11. They then finish the season away to Burnley on May 19.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST FIXTURES