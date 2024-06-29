Anthony Elanga: Newcastle open transfer talks with Nottingham Forest over Sweden international

Newcastle have opened talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for Anthony Elanga, with Elliot Anderson potentially heading in the opposite direction.

Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen in attack and Elanga's versatility appeals having played across the front three for Forest last season.

It is expected this will be a tricky summer to recruit for Newcastle with financial restrictions affecting what they can spend.

They are also in need of closing the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) gap when the financial accounting period ends on June 30, so are under pressure to get deals done quickly, as are Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on Anderson as he looks to strengthen in midfield and believes the 21-year-old has a strong future. He would also represent 100 per cent profit for Newcastle.

Time is against both clubs but talks remain ongoing this weekend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have shown further interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

New Blues boss Enzo Maresca is keen to add a proven Premier League goalscorer to his ranks and Isak fits the bill.

Newcastle need to sell a player to comply with PSR before July 1 and would be looking for over £100m to consider selling their star striker.

