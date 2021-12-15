Manchester United only serious bidder for Erling Haaland - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are currently reported to be the "only serious bidder" for Erling Haaland but have been told they must qualify for the Champions League to have a chance of signing him next summer.

Image: Man Utd are said to be the only serious bidders for Erling Haaland

Alexandre Lacazette has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal captain.

Arsenal and Tottenham are on red alert after Dusan Vlahovic reportedly turned down a lucrative contract offer from Fiorentina.

West Ham have joined a host of European clubs keeping an eye on New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos.

Live Bundesliga Saturday 18th December 5:20pm

Lewis Hamilton could be hit with a fine for failing to attend Thursday's FIA gala in Paris where the 2021 prizes will be handed out.

Tommy Fury has been warned he may never get the chance to fight Jake Paul, missing out on what could have been the payday of a lifetime.

Image: Kieran Trippier could secure a lucrative offer from Newcastle in January

DAILY MAIL

English football's leaders are not expecting the government to make good on an Online Harms Bill for at least another 12 months despite promises it would happen much sooner.

Newcastle United are promising to make Kieran Trippier one of their leading earners if he completes a January move to St James' Park from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal fear stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy could end up costing them financially with rivals potentially believing they can play hardball and get the striker in a cut-price deal.

Paris Saint-Germain are "seeking to hijack" Real Madrid's move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who will be free to speak with European teams in just over two weeks.

Leeds United

Arsenal Saturday 18th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Barcelona are keen on Chelsea's teenage left-back Ian Maatsen who impressed last season on loan with Coventry City.

Manchester United target Amadou Haidara has revealed he was a supporter of the Premier League club when growing up.

THE TIMES

The Premier League will insist on daily mandatory lateral flow tests for all players and staff before training, asking people to remain in their cars until the return a negative result.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's Covid-19 outbreak has reached a total of 19 positive cases and there are fears about their Saturday Premier League date with Brighton.

England are set to take on New Zealand at Twickenham next November meaning Eddie Jones' side will face all of their France 2023 World Cup pool rivals during their autumn campaign.

Image: Christian Eriksen might not be an Inter Milan player for much longer

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's charitable foundation will provide 400,000 meals for local families this winter, repeating their gesture from last year.

Inter Milan could terminate Christian Eriksen's contract six months after his cardiac arrest to allow him to find a club, potentially back at home in Denmark.

Image: Barcelona are plotting a loan swoop for Alexis Sanchez

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona are reported to be in advanced talks to bring Alexis Sanchez back to the club on loan with the club ending Luuk de Jong's loan spell from Sevilla so he can join Inter Milan.

DAILY STAR

Jose Mourinho has promised a matchday AS Roma jacket to a 23-year-old fan who suffered two hearts attacks after collapsing during their Serie A clash with Spezia on Monday. The fan remains in intensive care but is reported to be improving.

DAILY RECORD

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder does not expect Paddy McNair to leave the club as rumours of a return to Celtic continue to swirl.

Hamilton are set to open 2022 by signing defender Danny O'Reilly from Drogheda United.