Manchester United only serious bidder for Erling Haaland - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...
THE SUN
Manchester United are currently reported to be the "only serious bidder" for Erling Haaland but have been told they must qualify for the Champions League to have a chance of signing him next summer.
Alexandre Lacazette has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal captain.
Arsenal and Tottenham are on red alert after Dusan Vlahovic reportedly turned down a lucrative contract offer from Fiorentina.
Trending
- World Darts Championship: Opening night recap
- Kathrine Switzer: I showed the world women can run
- Papers: Man Utd 'only serious bidder' for Haaland
- Phillips: I'm ready to leave Liverpool
- FIA promises Abu Dhabi analysis; row 'tarnishing the image' of F1
- Transfer Centre: Could Rooney replace Rafa?
- Arteta marvels at Arsenal youngsters' chemistry | 'No Auba news'
- Brundle: Max a worthy champion... but finale proved F1 must change
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- Arise, Sir Lewis! Hamilton knighted by Prince Charles
West Ham have joined a host of European clubs keeping an eye on New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos.
Live Bundesliga
Lewis Hamilton could be hit with a fine for failing to attend Thursday's FIA gala in Paris where the 2021 prizes will be handed out.
Tommy Fury has been warned he may never get the chance to fight Jake Paul, missing out on what could have been the payday of a lifetime.
DAILY MAIL
English football's leaders are not expecting the government to make good on an Online Harms Bill for at least another 12 months despite promises it would happen much sooner.
- Arsenal leapfrog into PL top four
- Ayew ends drought to earn Palace point
- Brighton winless run extended by Wolves
- Covid cancellations - which games are off?
Newcastle United are promising to make Kieran Trippier one of their leading earners if he completes a January move to St James' Park from Atletico Madrid.
Arsenal fear stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy could end up costing them financially with rivals potentially believing they can play hardball and get the striker in a cut-price deal.
Paris Saint-Germain are "seeking to hijack" Real Madrid's move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who will be free to speak with European teams in just over two weeks.
Barcelona are keen on Chelsea's teenage left-back Ian Maatsen who impressed last season on loan with Coventry City.
Manchester United target Amadou Haidara has revealed he was a supporter of the Premier League club when growing up.
THE TIMES
The Premier League will insist on daily mandatory lateral flow tests for all players and staff before training, asking people to remain in their cars until the return a negative result.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Manchester United's Covid-19 outbreak has reached a total of 19 positive cases and there are fears about their Saturday Premier League date with Brighton.
- Transfer Centre
- Phillips: I'm ready to leave Liverpool
- Subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast | Live football on Sky Sport
England are set to take on New Zealand at Twickenham next November meaning Eddie Jones' side will face all of their France 2023 World Cup pool rivals during their autumn campaign.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United's charitable foundation will provide 400,000 meals for local families this winter, repeating their gesture from last year.
Inter Milan could terminate Christian Eriksen's contract six months after his cardiac arrest to allow him to find a club, potentially back at home in Denmark.
DAILY EXPRESS
Barcelona are reported to be in advanced talks to bring Alexis Sanchez back to the club on loan with the club ending Luuk de Jong's loan spell from Sevilla so he can join Inter Milan.
DAILY STAR
Jose Mourinho has promised a matchday AS Roma jacket to a 23-year-old fan who suffered two hearts attacks after collapsing during their Serie A clash with Spezia on Monday. The fan remains in intensive care but is reported to be improving.
DAILY RECORD
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder does not expect Paddy McNair to leave the club as rumours of a return to Celtic continue to swirl.
Hamilton are set to open 2022 by signing defender Danny O'Reilly from Drogheda United.