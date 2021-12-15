Nat Phillips: Liverpool defender ready to leave Anfield in January transfer window

Nat Phillips has told Sky Sports News he is ready for a move away from Liverpool in January - if the Anfield club receive an acceptable offer.

The 24-year-old, who is currently out injured with a fractured cheekbone, has been told Liverpool will not stand in the way of his search for regular first-team football should the right offer come along.

Phillips will miss the festive schedule having injured his cheekbone against AC Milan in the Champions League last week, but does not require surgery.

West Ham, who are missing Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, have been linked with the defender ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Phillips, who has become a fans' favourite at Anfield, said: "I want to be playing games. It's been tough because the competition to get in this team is fierce.

"The manager and I agree that the best thing for me is to play as many games as possible. I think you saw last year I developed well.

"I'm going to see what comes along [in January] and go from there. I think at this moment in time it's unlikely that I'll be playing lots of games for Liverpool, so if an opportunity arises where I get the chance to do that somewhere else and it suits everyone then it's certainly something I'd be interested in.

Image: Phillips has made a total of 24 appearances for Liverpool, scoring once

"I've had the exposure and experience in the Premier League and the Champions League. So maybe those situations where you're new and nervy, I've gone through that phase.

"I don't need to go through that process if I do go somewhere else. I'll be ready straight away to get involved and play."

Phillips says he has learned a lot from training with the likes of Virgil van Dijk on a daily basis and thinks training alone has given him the perfect experience for a potential life away from Anfield.

He added: "Not only defenders we have, but the attackers as well. If I'm holding my own in training against the strikers we have then it stands me in good stead.

"I can't complain. The standard in training improves me every day. If it wasn't to happen I would certainly still be living a happy life."

