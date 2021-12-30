Barcelona hope to sign Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte next summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona are hoping to sign Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte next summer, after completing the transfer of fellow Spain international Ferran Torres from the Premier League champions earlier this week.

Image: Aymeric Laporte, right, has made 19 appearances for Manchester City so far this season

Mafia bosses are targeting top UEFA referees with cyber-crime attacks to try to fix football matches.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been linked with a shock move to Barcelona in January as Xavi looks to bolster his attack.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be reprimanded by the Football Association for questioning the impartiality of referee Mike Dean following the draw versus Brighton but he has escaped a formal investigation.

Italy has joined France in making vaccination compulsory for anyone wanting to play outdoor team sports, meaning Premier League players will need to be jabbed in order to move to Serie A this January.

DAILY MIRROR

Image: Alvaro Morata is wanted by Barcelona head coach Xavi

Juventus have rejected a swap deal from Barcelona involving Memphis Depay as head coach Xavi targets Spaniard Alvaro Morata.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost has spoken in opposition to the sport's reverse-grid format idea, arguing Lewis Hamilton's exploits last season should not be taken for granted in the long term.

THE TIMES

Kyle Walker has recovered from illness and is set to return to the Manchester City squad for Saturday's match against Arsenal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England wing Anthony Watson is to leave beleaguered Bath at the end of the season when his contract expires, although he has not yet committed to another club.

DAILY STAR

The WBC has confirmed the purse split for Tyson Fury's heavyweight clash with Dillian Whyte with the Gypsy King set for a massive 80 per cent share.

Lyon are planning to offload Xherdan Shaqiri, who is on a reported £3.5million-a-year at the Ligue 1 club, just six months are signing the Swiss winger from Liverpool in the summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Image: Craig Gordon's current deal at Tynecastle runs out at the end of the season

Hearts are confident Craig Gordon will be one of the club's first out-of-contract players to agree new terms.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers could let defender Jack Simpson leave on loan in January, with a number of Championship clubs potentially interested.