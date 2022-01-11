Cristiano Ronaldo: PSG could reignite interest in Man Utd star after crisis talks - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Paris Saint-Germain could reignite their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo after he held crisis talks about his Manchester United future, according to reports in France.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held crisis talks over his United future

Newcastle are plotting a move for PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who is currently playing for the Ivory Coast at AFCON.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal must commit a staggering £150million if they want to complete a move for priority January target Dusan Vlahovic.

The EFL is under pressure to investigate why Liverpool returned so many false positive Covid tests last week, forcing their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal to be postponed.

Tanguy Ndombele is losing his battle to convince Antonio Conte he can adapt to his Tottenham revolution with the club set to make him available this month.

Footballers have been told to turn up to matches in their own cars as part of plans to tackle the Omicron crisis.

Borussia Dortmund are trying to persuade Erling Haaland to stay at the club and are optimistic about their chances of doing so, according to club chief Sebastian Kehl.

Chelsea are looking to reach a compensation agreement with Lyon first as they are unable to recall Emerson due to a clause in their deal which allowed the French side an option to permanently sign him.

THE SUN

Arsenal are looking to make some emergency loan signings after being hit by more Covid cases ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Tanguy Ndombele and Tottenham could be priced out of a parting of the ways this month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Joe Root is poised to remain as England Test captain and oversee an overhaul of the team in the wake of their Ashes series defeat in Australia.

THE TIMES

Manchester City's top-of-the-table clash against Chelsea on Saturday is expected to go ahead despite the recent Covid outbreak within Pep Guardiola's squad.

Mercedes are increasingly confident that Lewis Hamilton will return to racing in an effort to secure a record eighth Formula One world championship.

England stars are expected to have their involvement in the Indian Premier League curtailed so that they have more time to prepare for Test series.

THE GUARDIAN

Fresh doubt has been cast on European fixtures involving English clubs playing in France this week amid fears strict travel rules could wreak more havoc on the Champions and Challenge Cups.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou won the fight for Charlotte FC's Riley McGree and then slammed the door shut on any fresh moves from Udinese for Stephen Welsh.

Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa's proposed move to Hearts is hanging in the balance as Robbie Neilson faces a battle to land his man.

Al Faisaly have made Martin Boyle a life-changing offer that would see the Hibs star make in excess of £1.5million a year.

Aberdeen forward Marley Watkins will miss the Premiership's restart with Rangers as Stephen Glass continues to reshape his squad.

SCOTTISH SUN

Injured Billy Gilmour is sweating on his fitness for Scotland's crunch World Cup play-off against Ukraine in March.

Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch has suggested limits on the number of fans at games in Scotland might not be lifted in time for the Premiership's return.