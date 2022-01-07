Manchester United out of Erling Haaland transfer race with Real Madrid set to swoop - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have pulled out of the race to sign Erling Haaland in the summer and believe his mind is already made up on joining Real Madrid.

Image: Erling Haaland appears to have chosen Real Madrid as his summer 2022 destination

Everton have emerged as a shock candidate to sign Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer from Inter Milan.

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

THE SUN

Barcelona will switch their attentions to Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in the summer if they are unable to secure a deal to sign Erling Haaland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erling Haaland has been in incredible form for Borussia Dortmund; check out some of his best goals from this season.

Chelsea are not planning to turn their loan deal with Atletico Madrid for midfielder Saul Niguez into a permanent move in the summer.

Norwich City are holding out for £15m from Newcastle for midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Newcastle have improved their offer for Lille defender Sven Botman after a reported £30m bid was rejected earlier this week.

Paris Saint-Germain have already decided on Zinedine Zidane as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino if he leaves for Manchester United.

Image: Daniel Levy is talking investment and budgets with Tottenham owner Joe Lewis in the Caribbean

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has flown to the Caribbean for talks with owner Joe Lewis over possible investment in the club and their transfer budget.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are ready to make an offer of around £10m for West Ham centre-back Issa Diop.

England forward Raheem Sterling is set to complete a U-turn and sign a new contract with Manchester City despite interest from Barcelona.

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Barcelona youngster Gavi, according to reports in Spain, and could make use of a £42m release clause in his contract.

Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire and Anthony Elanga could all benefit with more playing time if Anthony Martial leaves Manchester United this month.

Image: Kingsley Coman is set to commit his future to Bayern Munich despite plenty of Premier League interest

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool and Manchester United look set to miss out on Kingsley Coman, with the winger set to sign a lucrative new contract at Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club if Zinedine Zidane becomes their next manager.

Ethan Galbraith could be the next Manchester United youngster recalled from a loan spell, with multiple Championship clubs interested in the midfielder currently playing for Doncaster.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal face a tough battle to tempt Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic to join the club in January because of their lack of Champions League football and could lose out to another of European football's big spenders.

Image: Xavi Simons wants a loan move from PSG with Rangers being linked

DAILY RECORD

Xavi Simons will only sign a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain this month if he is guaranteed a loan move, with Rangers one of the potential destinations.

Three clubs in England are interested in signing Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell including Bolton Wanderers.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

PSV Eindhoven are providing competition for Rangers with both sides interested in Vitesse Arnhem defender Danilho Doekhi.