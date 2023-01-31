Signe Bruun and Alessia Russo: Arsenal Women eye Lyon forward after having world-record bid for Man Utd striker rejected

Arsenal are trying to sign another striker if they cannot pull off a Deadline Day move for Alessia Russo and are in negotiations with Lyon for Signe Bruun.

The Gunners, who had a world-record bid for Russo rejected by Manchester United, are in talks with Lyon for Bruun but discussions are complicated given the late bid.

Bruun joined United on loan on Deadline Day last January and is thought to be open to a similar move to north London.

Arsenal have until midnight to get a deal done for Bruun, who has made 29 appearances for Denmark, as it is an international transfer.

Arsenal's offer for Russo was rebuffed by United with the current Women's Super League leaders unwilling to sell the striker so close to Tuesday's 5pm WSL deadline and to reinforce a rival.

United have been in contract talks with the England star for months but have made little progress.

Russo is therefore free to talk to clubs outside England about a summer move and there has been interest from clubs in the United States.

The current world record for a player is around £400k when Keira Walsh moved to Barcelona from Man City in September 2022.

Will Arsenal land a big-name striker?

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

"Arsenal came in yesterday with a rather large offer for Alessia Russo. Russo is out of contract at the end of the season, which means that she can talk to any club that she wants outside of England right now about a summer move, but Arsenal want the deal done right now, hence the big fee.

"Manchester United came back to them last night and said 'no, we're not willing to sell'. United are top of the league, they're direct title rivals, they do not want to sell. However, now we're waiting to see whether Arsenal will think 'actually, no, there is a fee that could get this deal done'.

"So, at the moment, it's a state of brinkmanship, but the deadline in the WSL for domestic deals is 5pm, so they haven't got long.

"Arsenal do have a backup plan - that's Signe Bruun who is a Lyon striker, who was at Manchester United on loan briefly last season, only started two games because of injury. However, it's my understanding that Lyon don't want to lose her so late in the window because they don't have time to find a replacement.

"So, Arsenal are trying to get two big-name strikers in - hopefully, they'll get one of them, at the moment, they're getting barriers for both."

McCabe wanted by champions Chelsea

Image: Arsenal's Katie McCabe is wanted by Chelsea late in this window

Sky Sports News reported over the weekend Arsenal had rejected a "substantial offer" from Chelsea for Katie McCabe.

The 27-year-old has 18 months left on her current contract and has played in all 10 of Arsenal's WSL matches this season.

The Gunners are understood to be reluctant to sell McCabe ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

McCabe, who joined the north London side from Shelbourne in December 2015, was voted Arsenal player of the season in 2020/21.

Arsenal sit third in the WSL, three points behind second-placed Chelsea and leaders Manchester United, who are top on goal difference ahead of the Blues.

Earlier this month, Chelsea sold striker Bethany England to Tottenham for a domestic record fee for a British player in the women's game.

The deal is worth a reported £250,000 and broke the previous record set by Lauren James' £200,000 move from Manchester United to Chelsea in 2021.

Image: Russo's backheel goal for the Lionesses against Sweden was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award

Russo has endured a whirlwind past year with the striker part of the England side that won the European Championships last summer.

Her backheel goal in the semi-final against Sweden was nominated for the FIFA Pukas Award, with Russo admitting that accolades like those - alongside a potential world record fee for her - will not change her.

"I still see myself as Alessia. I grew up in a little town," Russo told Sky Sports earlier in January. "My family are so close to me, I think that's a credit to all of them - and myself I guess - that I'm a very light-hearted, easy-going kind of person, but I have really high expectations.

"Even awards like this: it still feels weird to be nominated. I hope to go on and achieve a lot more than just this. As a female footballer and just the person I am, I have to stay grounded and have bigger dreams to fill."

