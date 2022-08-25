Alexander Isak: Newcastle close to agreeing club-record £58m deal with Real Sociedad for striker

Alexander Isak has completed a medical at Newcastle ahead of his £58m move from Real Sociedad.

Isak is yet to finalise personal terms with Eddie Howe's side but no problems are expected ahead of what would be a club-record deal for Newcastle, eclipsing the £40m they paid Hoffenheim for Joelinton in 2019 and Lyon for Bruno Guimaraes in January.

Dan Ashworth, Newcastle's sporting director, and Steve Nickson, the club's head of recruitment, had been in Spain to work on a deal that has moved at pace.

Isak has been at Real Sociedad since the summer of 2019, when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund, and has scored 44 goals in 132 appearances - including one in the 4-1 La Liga defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

The 22-year-old also has nine goals in 37 caps for Sweden, the first of which came when he was just 17 and made him his country's youngest goalscorer.

If Isak completes his move to St James' Park, he will become Newcastle's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope, and eighth permanent arrival since the Saudi-backed consortium's takeover last autumn.

Newcastle are also keen on Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward after making a second offer earlier this week.

The bid is believed to be in the region of £30m, including add-ons.

Everton have also enquired about Pedro's availability, although they are yet to make Watford an offer of their own.

Watford are considering the proposal from Newcastle, with talks ongoing over the structure of the payments and how achievable the add-ons are. However, the Championship club are under no pressure to sell as Pedro still has three years remaining on his contract.

Sky Sports News revealed on August 15 that the Hornets rejected a £17.5m bid for the 20-year-old Brazilian, who scored three goals and recorded one assist from 15 starts and 13 sub appearances in the Premier League last season.

