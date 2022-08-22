Newcastle transfer rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Newcastle transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Leeds reject second Harrison bid from Newcastle

Image: Jack Harrison celebrates after scoring a late winner at Brentford

Leeds have rejected a second approach from Newcastle for Jack Harrison.

The Magpies made an initial approach earlier in the window and were prepared to pay £19m.

They have recently increased their proposal but the clubs remain miles apart in their valuation of the winger.

Sky Sports News understands Harrison is happy at Leeds and wants to play regularly to be in with a shout of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup.

Tottenham have also shown an interest in Harrison in this transfer window.

Newcastle tracking four Chelsea players?

Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players - Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The four players could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Sky Sports News revealed last week that the Magpies are tracking Gallagher's availability, with other Premier League clubs interested in the midfielder.

Hudson-Odoi has been in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a move, while striker Broja has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and other Premier League clubs, including West Ham.

Newcastle contemplate Joao Pedro improved bid

Newcastle are discussing internally whether to go back in with an improved offer for Watford forward Joao Pedro this week - or focus on other targets.

Sky Sports News revealed on August 15 that the Hornets rejected a £17.5m bid for the 20-year-old.

The Magpies have their own valuations of players and won't overpay for the Championship forward.

Watford's stance remains Pedro is not for sale. They are under no pressure to sell as Pedro still has three years remaining on his contract.

Newcastle poised for Gallagher move

Newcastle would be among the clubs interested in Conor Gallagher if he becomes available from Chelsea before deadline day.

Gallagher has been involved in Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans so far, coming off the bench in their Super Sunday draw with Tottenham.

But places in midfield may come at more of a premium if Chelsea are successful in their pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, with Mason Mount and Jorginho in good form.

Strengthening in midfield has become more of a pressing issue for Newcastle after Jonjo Shelvey suffered a serious injury against Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the season.

Newcastle set to make offer for Benfica striker Ramos

Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda on Sky Sports News:

"Newcastle are going to make an official offer above €30m in the next days for Benfica's Goncalo Ramos.

"The information I have is that Benfica coach Roger Schmidt prefers another striker for the starting XI and if Benfica receive a good offer where they can reinvest that money in another striker, we can have a deal here. Benfica will never sell him under €30m. This deal will have some add-ons.

"He's 21, very talented and a striker who can make good connections with wingers. I believe he is a striker that fits the Premier League."

Newcastle have only added two new recruits to their squad this summer: Nick Pope was signed from Burnley for £10m and Sven Botman has made a move from Lille. Newcastle have also activated a permanent option on Matt Targett's contract following a successful loan spell.

Who have Newcastle been linked with?

Jose Cifuentes - Leeds United and Newcastle are making hurried checks on Los Angeles FC star Jose Cifuentes after being tipped off Brighton are pushing for a £6m deal (The Sun, August 22).

Joao Pedro - Newcastle have now placed an offer worth £25m plus add-ons for Joao Pedro and a deal could be concluded this upcoming week, according to reports in Brazil (Daily Express, August 22); Watford have rejected a second offer from Newcastle for Joao Pedro worth £25m (The Athletic, August 18).

Conor Gallagher - Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players - Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic - who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. (Daily Telegraph, August 17); Newcastle have made Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher their prime target in the final weeks of the transfer window (The Sun on Sunday, August 14).

Goncalo Ramos - Newcastle have been dealt a major transfer blow as Goncalo Ramos pledged his loyalty to Benfica (The Sun, August 15); Newcastle are set to submit an opening offer to Benfica for striker Goncalo Ramos, who is also being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express, August 10).

Newcastle have asked Chelsea and other top six teams to keep them abreast of players they intend to let go as they scramble to add to Eddie Howe's squad (Daily Mirror, August 11).

Lucas Paqueta - Newcastle could renew their interest in Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta after reports emerged that his price tag had been reduced by an incredible £18m (Daily Express, August 11); Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed bids have come in for Paqueta. with the Brazil international targeted by Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Newcastle United (Daily Express, July 11).

Image: Lucas Paqueta is being monitored by Newcastle

Bamba Dieng - Celtic are reported to have joined Leeds United and Newcastle United in the battle to sign Marseille forward Bamba Dieng, but it appears he would cost a Scottish transfer record £15m (Daily Express, August 10).

James Maddison - Newcastle have been told they will not be able to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison for less than £60m (The Independent, August 9); Newcastle have been told they will not be able to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison for less than £60m (The Independent, August 9); Leicester have rejected a second offer from Newcastle for midfielder James Maddison - with the latest proposal made at more than £40m (Sky Sports News, August 2).

Harvey Barnes - Eddie Howe's side are targeting Leicester and England winger Harvey Barnes (The Guardian, August 3); Leicester will resist all attempts from Newcastle to try and grab £50million-rated England winger Harvey Barnes (Daily Mirror, July 26); Newcastle want Barnes, but Leicester are demanding £50m (The Sun on Sunday, July 24).

Will Osula - Liverpool and Newcastle have reportedly been scouting Sheffield United starlet Osula but it is Premier League rivals Chelsea who might be the biggest beneficiaries of the 18-year-old's next move (Daily Express, July 29).

Giovani - Newcastle have reportedly joined the battle for wonderkid Giovani - but would have to shell out £50m to land him (The Sun, July 29).

Timo Werner - Chelsea will consider letting Timo Werner leave in this window, but want to bring in another striker first, with Newcastle among the clubs on the Germany forward's trail (Daily Mail, July 27).

Image: Chelsea forward Timo Werner is reportedly a Toon target

Julian Draxler - Newcastle United are set to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, who could be available for in excess of £17m. (The Sun, July 26).

Benjamin Sesko - Manchester United have joined Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in monitoring Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko but the Austrian club do not wish to sell for less than £55m this summer (Daily Mail, July 25); Newcastle are tracking Red Bull Salzburg forward Sesko (Daily Mail, July 21).

Kamaldeen Sulemana - Newcastle have asked about Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, but they want at least £35m (Mail on Sunday, July 24); Newcastle have made an enquiry for the exciting Rennes winger after being put off a move for Leeds' Jack Harrison by his £35m price tag (Daily Mail, July 23).

Memphis Depay - Barcelona forward Memphis Depay will keep the chasing Premier League pack of Tottenham and Newcastle waiting - until he finds out if he has a move to Juventus (The Sun, August 22); Newcastle have been linked with a shock swoop for the Barcelona outcast (The Sun, July 23).

Andrea Belotti - The Italy international striker has been offered to several Premier League clubs including Newcastle, as he looks to secure a move to England (The Sun, July 23).

Armando Broja - Thomas Tuchel has played down talk that Broja is set to leave Chelsea on loan this summer, despite interest from Newcastle and West Ham (Sky Sports News, July 20); Newcastle are interested in signing Chelsea's Broja this summer and have discussed him as a potential loan option (Sky Sports News, July 3).

Marco Asensio - Marco Asensio has reportedly sacked his agent - and that could put Arsenal and Newcastle on red alert (The Sun, July 20); Newcastle are set to make a major plunge into the summer transfer market and enter the race to sign the Real Madrid star (Daily Mail, July 9).

Ivan Toney - Newcastle and Leeds are weighing up moves for Brentford hitman Ivan Toney (The Sun, July 17)

Jack Harrison - Leeds United want more than £35m to sell Jack Harrison amid interest from Newcastle United (Mail on Sunday, July 17); Newcastle are weighing up a bid for the Leeds United winger (Mail on Sunday, July 10).

Alexander Isak and Moussa Diaby - Newcastle United's pursuit of two of their top transfer targets this summer, Alexander Isak and Moussa Diaby, appear to be over after yet more frustration in their attempts to negotiate a fee as well as problems over their wages (The Telegraph, July 14)

Raul de Tomas - Newcastle United have reportedly placed Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas on their striker shortlist (Daily Express, July 13).

Emmanuel Dennis and Maxwel Cornet - Newcastle have been 'offered' Dennis and Cornet as Eddie Howe mulls over his transfer options (Daily Express, July 11).

Anthony Gordon - Everton are set to offer Gordon a lucrative new contract to stop any interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle in their top young talent (The Times, July 7)

Youri Tielemans - Newcastle have reportedly entered the race to sign the Leicester midfielder (Daily Mirror, July 4).

Callum Wilson - Newcastle are preparing new contract talks with Wilson in a move to secure the striker's long-term future (Daily Mirror, July 4).

Moussa Diaby - Newcastle's interest in the Bayern Leverkusen winger is being frustrated by the German club's insistence they will not consider bids of less than £60m for the France international (Daily Telegraph, July 6).

The latest players linked with a Newcastle exit

Bruno Guimaraes - Real Madrid want to sign Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as a replacement for Manchester United-bound Casemiro (Daily Mail, August 19)

Allan Saint-Maximin - Eddie Howe has been given to green light to sell the French forward, with the Magpies willing to accept suitable offers around the £40million mark (Football Insider, August 13).

Confirmed Newcastle signings

Matt Targett - Aston Villa, £15m

Nick Pope - Burnley, £10m

Sven Botman - Lille, £35m

Charlie McArthur - Kilmarnock, undisclosed

Confirmed Newcastle departures

Jake Turner - Gillingham, free

Jack Young - Wycombe, undisclosed fee

Oisin McEntee - Walsall, free

Mohammed Sangare - Accrington, free

Freddie Woodman - Preston, undisclosed

Isaac Hayden - Norwich, loan

Lewis Cass - Port Vale, free

Daniel Langley - Gateshead, loan

Jeff Hendrick - Reading, loan

Ciaran Clark - Sheff Utd, loan

