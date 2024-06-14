Jarrad Branthwaite: Man Utd make opening transfer offer for Everton defender

Manchester United have made their opening offer for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Several sources have indicated the offer was worth in the region of £45m. However, other sources have insisted it was significantly less. The offer is expected to be rejected.

As far as Everton are concerned, they have not put a valuation on a player they consider to be of high value to them and a key member of Sean Dyche's squad.

Recruiting in the heart of defence has been marked as a priority for FA Cup winners Manchester United this summer.

Raphael Varane is leaving at the end of the month when his deal expires, while Jonny Evans has been offered a contract to stay on at Old Trafford.

Everton could look set to sell one of their main assets before the end of June to stay in line with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Another Everton player who could fetch a sizeable fee is Amadou Onana - but no move has yet emerged for the midfielder.

Analysis: Everton value Branthwaite at £70m and don't have to sell best players

Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge:

"We reported earlier, with Branthwaite such a key player for Everton, there is a valuation of around £70m from their side. We will talk every day in this transfer window about PSR. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the likes of Everton have to sell their best players.

"Of course, this is a new era for Manchester United. A first bid under Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS. It's day one of the transfer window and this is big news coming from Manchester United and Everton."

The 2024 summer transfer window in England and Scotland is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.