Grace Clinton: Man Utd reluctantly accept Man City bid with England midfielder in last year of contract

Manchester United have reluctantly accepted an offer from Manchester City for Grace Clinton.

The England midfielder is into the final year of her contract and Man United are keen to avoid losing her for free, just as they have Alessia Russo, Ona Batlle and Mary Earps in recent years.

In order to bolster their squad, United have made Man City's Jess Park their top target.

A bid for the attacking player came out of the blue but her attacking prowess could bring an extra dimension to United.

Both deals are likely to be completed on Deadline Day, which is on Thursday.

Man Utd Women are in talks with Man City Women about a possible deal for England midfielder Jess Park.

A permanent move is being discussed ahead of Thursday night's deadline.

Park and Clinton are both England internationals and were part of the Euro 2025-winning squad this summer. They are both regulars for their current respective clubs and are regarded as some of the best young talent in the WSL.

Man City begin their season on Friday evening, live on Sky Sports, when they take on reigning champions Chelsea.

New boss Andree Jeglertz gave his first pre-match press conference on Wednesday. When asked if he still expected Park to be at the club at the end of the window, he said: "Of course. If that happens or if anything else happens, I'm sure that we will have an announcement."

Meet the next generation of Lionesses! Michelle Agyemang, Jess Park, Grace Clinton, Maya Le Tissier, Khiara Keating, and Aggie Beever-Jones feature in England's Euros squad at their first major tournament.

