Man Utd Women transfers: WSL club in talks with Man City Women over Jess Park with Grace Clinton switch on the table

Man Utd Women are in talks with Man City Women about a possible deal for England midfielder Jess Park.

A permanent move is being discussed ahead of Thursday night's deadline.

Man Utd's Grace Clinton is a long-term target for Man City and sources aren't ruling out a separate move that will see Park move the other way.

Clinton is into the final 12 months of her contract at Man Utd and has turned down previous extension offers.

Park and Clinton are both England internationals and were part of the Euro 2025-winning squad this summer. They are both regulars for their current respective clubs and are regarded as some of the best young talent in the WSL.

Man City begin their season on Friday evening, live on Sky Sports, when they take on reigning champions Chelsea.

New boss Andree Jeglertz gave his first pre-match press conference on Wednesday. When asked if he still expected Park to be at the club at the end of the window, he said: "Of course. If that happens or if anything else happens, I'm sure that we will have an announcement."

Amid the reports of Man City interest in Clinton, Jeglertz was also questioned on his squad, with the club having added the likes of Sydney Lohmann and Laura Wienroither this summer.

He added: "I think our squad is very good. We have competitions in all positions.

"But I also know that we need all the players and if there are players that are available who would like to come and play with us and we feel [it] fits, there will always be discussions if we should add or not.

"But right now, I'm very pleased with the squad I have and if things change, then we'll finish from there.

"Transfer windows are special. There will always be both rumours and players going out and maybe coming in, but it's normal.

"I think both for the players and for the staff, they know that these days are hectic, but at the same time, it's important that we are focusing on the performance on Friday and not putting any energy on anything else."

