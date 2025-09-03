Women's Super League 2025/26 live on Sky Sports: Shows, pundits, match schedule and highlights - what's new this season

The 2025/26 Women's Super League season promises to be the biggest ever on Sky Sports - with more live matches, better behind-the-scenes access and new ways to watch.

Here's what to look out for...

More live matches

As part of Sky's new bumper rights partnership with the Women's Super League, Sky Sports will broadcast 118 matches from the WSL every season, up more than three times from the number of games previously shown.

With 78 fixtures shown exclusively, and over 75 per cent of matchweek first picks, women's football fans are guaranteed to get their fix of live football from the best games across England's top flight.

Sky Sports also holds the option to show matches from the Women's Championship and Women's League Cup, including the final, bringing both competitions onto Sky platforms for the very first time.

Super Sunday just got better!

Sky Sports will celebrate a landmark WSL season with a new flagship programme dedicated to Sunday lunchtime kick-offs.

The show will offer a 60-minute build-up from 11am, featuring the latest breaking news from every ground, plus more behind-the-scenes content than ever before.

Presented from a new state-of-the-art studio, the show will deliver plenty of discussion and debate, while tapping into the social conversation to create a new entertainment destination every WSL weekend!

New line-up

Former Aston Villa Women and Scotland captain Rachel Corsie joins the team as an analyst, bringing viewers insight and perspective from her recent playing career.

This season also sees new additions to the on-screen team, with social reporters and women's football superfans Ryhanna Parara and Alex Bailess covering the biggest talking points.

They join Izzy Christiansen, presenter Caroline Barker and new lead commentator Ellen Ellard as part of the Sky Sports line-up.

Welcome to Multiview

In action for the first time ever on Sky Sports this Sunday, Multiview is a new programme that moves from ground to ground covering all the goals and big moments, complete with one dedicated commentary team and half-time analysis.

For those wanting to keep an eye on all the action this Sunday, viewers will be able to watch Liverpool vs Everton, Brighton vs Aston Villa, Man Utd vs Leicester and Tottenham vs West Ham concurrently via Multiview from 12pm.

The format will also be offered to Premier League viewers later this season.

Even more clips and highlights on Sky Sports Digital

The Sky Sports app also makes it easier than ever to follow the action on mobile with vertical video highlights, match centres packed with scores and stats available for FREE to all fans, plus live streams for Sky Sports customers.

Free-to-watch match highlights from EVERY WSL game will continue to be served up on the Sky Sports website and App.

Beyond that, Sky Sports will serve women's football fans even better on social with a new dedicated WSL YouTube channel.

It's the only place to find live streams of selected games, match highlights, exclusive interviews and content showcasing the biggest personalities from across the league as never seen before.

All the final-day games

Fans can enjoy up to five live matches per week - and a date for your diaries - Sky Sports will be showing coverage from EVERY game on an exciting final weekend of the WSL season on May 17.

Live WSL football on Sky Sports this season

The early games announced...

Sept 5: Chelsea vs Man City - kick-off 7.30pm

Sept 7: Liverpool vs Everton - kick-off 12pm

Sept 7: Man Utd vs Leicester - kick-off 12pm

Sept 7: Tottenham vs West Ham - kick-off 12pm

Sept 12: Man City vs Brighton - kick-off 7.30pm

Sept 12: West Ham vs Arsenal - kick-off 7.30pm

Sept 14: Aston Villa vs Chelsea - kick-off 12pm

Sept 14: Leicester vs Liverpool - kick-off 12pm

Sept 19: Everton vs London City Lionesses - kick-off 7.30pm

Sept 21: Aston Villa vs Liverpool - kick-off 12pm

Sept 21: Brighton vs West Ham - kick-off 12pm

Sept 21: Chelsea vs Leicester - kick-off 12pm

Sept 27: Arsenal vs Aston Villa - kick-off 12pm

Sept 28: Brighton vs Everton - kick-off 12pm

Sept 28: Leicester vs Tottenham - kick-off 12pm

Sept 28: Liverpool vs Man Utd - kick-off 12pm

Sept 28: Man City vs London City Lionesses - kick-off 12pm